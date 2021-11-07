 Skip to main content
Journeyman's Fall Artisan Market offers shopping local for holiday season
 Joseph S. Pete

Journeyman Distillery in Southwest Michigan is offering people the chance to shop local for the holiday season at its upcoming Fall Artisan Market.

Co-owner Johanna Welter said there were no supply chain issues with the work of local artists and artisans, which won't sit in the holds of cargo ships.

"We celebrate creativity and experimentation in our craft and are honored to share these artisans with our community,” Welter said.

The distillery will host its ninth Fall Artisan Market as an alternative to the big-box stores and shipping malls from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST on Nov. 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST Nov. 21.

More than 70 makers and artisans will sell art, hand-made goods and gourmet food products in the historic featherbone corset factory at 109 Generations Drive in Three Oaks, Mich., just across the state line.

Vendors will sell jewelry ceramics, home decor, photography, paper goods, gourmet food and a variety of health and beauty items. Journeyman also will sell its artisan spirits and branded merchandise in its gift shop.

The distillery will serve festival food and drink, including cocktails, small plates and house-made donuts at its Warren Hall bar during the weekend-long market. Visitors also can sign up for a tour of the distillery, which was founded by a Valparaiso native in 2010 and sells organic and kosher artisan spirits in eleven states.

For more information, visit journeymandistillery.com or call 269-820-2050.

