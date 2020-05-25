J's Breakfast Club breaks ground on new building

GARY — A ceremonial groundbreaking Friday opened a new era for the 5-year-old restaurant J's Breakfast Club, which plans to move from a rented facility into a new building at 2601 Broadway.
“It’s been a while since a full-service, sit-down dining establishment was built from the ground up in Gary, and I am honored to bring this offering to my City,” owner Joslyn Kelly said. “I had a lot of help, and this groundbreaking is a great way to extend my gratitude.”
Kelly was joined by her family, staff, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, advisory board members and other supporters to celebrate the project, which is slated for completion in the final quarter of this year.
"We are excited for Joslyn and J's Breakfast Club and everything this new restaurant will mean for the city of Gary," Prince said. "It's an exciting example of the power of small businesses. Joslyn has overcome so many personal and professional challenges, including an international pandemic, and she continues to embrace our community and progress."
The new restaurant will be built using 11 transformed shipping containers, a technique that Kelly found while researching ways to build an economically and environmentally friendly facility. The full-service restaurant will include a private dining room, convertible patio seating and a full bar.
Kelly said she revised the design with the onset of the coronavirus.
“While many are attempting to adapt to what life has become as a result of COVID-19, we get to build a facility that is customized to meet the needs of this new normal,” Kelly said. “The original estimates to the number of how many patrons we can accommodate will be adjusted in accordance with newly established standards.”
Kelly said she hopes the restaurant will provide an impetus to the renewal of the city's Midtown section.
“In the upcoming months, this area will be transformed, giving the Midtown area a facelift,” she said. “As people enter the gateway into the city, they will be greeted with one of the best assets that Gary has to offer — J’s Breakfast Club. This is the future home of hope, motivation and socio-economic growth for our sweet home — Gary, Indiana.”
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.