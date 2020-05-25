J's Breakfast Club breaks ground on new building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A ceremonial groundbreaking Friday opened a new era for the 5-year-old restaurant J's Breakfast Club, which plans to move from a rented facility into a new building at 2601 Broadway.

“It’s been a while since a full-service, sit-down dining establishment was built from the ground up in Gary, and I am honored to bring this offering to my City,” owner Joslyn Kelly said. “I had a lot of help, and this groundbreaking is a great way to extend my gratitude.”

Kelly was joined by her family, staff, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, advisory board members and other supporters to celebrate the project, which is slated for completion in the final quarter of this year.

"We are excited for Joslyn and J's Breakfast Club and everything this new restaurant will mean for the city of Gary," Prince said. "It's an exciting example of the power of small businesses. Joslyn has overcome so many personal and professional challenges, including an international pandemic, and she continues to embrace our community and progress."

The new restaurant will be built using 11 transformed shipping containers, a technique that Kelly found while researching ways to build an economically and environmentally friendly facility. The full-service restaurant will include a private dining room, convertible patio seating and a full bar.