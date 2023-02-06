GARY — J's Breakfast Club started as a small takeout spot on Grant Street and 12th Avenue in Gary that quickly built up a fervent customer base.

Customers frequently asked owner Joslyn Kelly if she could offer dine-in.

"I didn't want to get real china, so I pushed back and pushed back," she said.

But customers were insistent. One was down to her last $20 at a time when her husband was out of work but spent it on plates at Goodwill so J's Breakfast Club could start serving breakfast on-site.

"She brought them in, put them down on the table and said, 'You figure it out,'" Kelly said.

Seven years later, J's Breakfast Club is booming. The southern-style breakfast restaurant known for dishes like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, pork chop sandwiches and salmon croquette sandwiches has hosted presidential candidates, catered major events at Indiana University Northwest and been a popular gathering place in the Steel City.

It just opened at its long-awaited new location at 2602 Broadway. J's Breakfast Club opened a much larger 3,000-square-foot restaurant that will be a template for franchising, potentially around the county.

The newly built location has been in the works for years.

"It feels awesome," Kelly said. "This is a long time coming. It's like a ball of yarn that keeps getting bigger and bigger. It's truly been a journey. We've embraced the community, and the community has embraced us."

The new J's Breakfast Club also serves as a new gateway to Gary.

For years, visitors have pulled off the Borman Expressway and driven north toward downtown to be greeted with empty lots and then swiftly abandoned buildings, boarded-up windows and other trappings of urban decay. But now they're welcomed with a brand new 82-seat restaurant that's brought spark and vitality back to Broadway, the Steel City's main drag.

"This is historical," she said. "Since the beginning of Gary, there's never been commercial development right off their artery into the heart of the city. We're starting a new narrative for the city. We're welcoming people coming into the city and showing an example of what can be done. We want to empower and inspire positivity through love. Instead of talking about it, we want to create the change."

Kelly started the restaurant at a difficult time in her life. Her son committed suicide while serving as a soldier in the U.S. Army in 2014. She then lost her job six months later.

"It was a big decision," she said. "I had the understanding life was a finite thing. The thing about life is every moment is truly a blessing. You have to live every moment. I had time to think about where I was and what I did in my career. I realized what I most enjoyed was serving people and food."

She returned to her roots in food. She worked her first job at McDonald's and also previously ran Dolly's Restaurant in Gary.

"As a true southerner from Alabama, my first dose of customer service was in my household," she said. "My parents loved to cook. We showed love with food. I think it comes from my grandparents. My grandfather was in a rural part of St. Louis and created a camper and turned it into a restaurant. As a child, it was fun to play restaurant with the cash register."

Kelly said she was not yet mentally mature when she ran Dolly's Restaurant but now brings an extensive corporate background of decades in the banking industry, which taught her training, marketing and customer service. She also earned a degree from Spelman College and a master's in business administration and finance from the Keller Graduate School of Management. She also continues to work to sharpen her skills, taking part in a business accelerator program and learning from mentor Daymond John, the FUBU CEO who appeared in the show "Shark Tank."

"I am a woman of faith," Kelly said. "I believe you can speak something into the world. But nothing comes easy. Things have to line up to come into place. You have to believe it but also work toward it."

After closing its previous longtime location a few weeks ago, J's Breakfast Club welcomed customers back to its new location with an open house. The atmosphere was joyous, Kelly said.

"This particular brand is love," she said. "The community support and community engagement is an element of the love that has driven our business. It's about inspiring positivity through love. It's been an exciting process, and we're appreciative Garyites have been part of the journey and here to see in turn in the community, our community."

J's Breakfast Club is expanding its popular brunch, which it is now offering from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It includes a full array of breakfast, lunch, dinner items and mimosas with traditional orange juice and other juices like peach, pineapple, cherry and apple.

"I've been doing a Sunday brunch, and this was a no-brainer," she said. "We're looking to stretch and grow into the new space and expanding brunch was an easy way to do that. I may extend it to Friday and even Thursday."

The restaurant has a stage and a private room that can be rented out for groups like baby showers and birthday parties. It can seat up to 20.

"We're already had people booking it for political gatherings, community organizations, retired steelworker groups and local groups of female entrepreneurs," she said. "Requests are coming in droves. Some are even looking to rent the space out to do business there for a couple of hours."

The entire restaurant can be rented out for functions after-hours.

The newly constructed restaurant has a different look.

"It's got a modern look to it that's also comforting," she said. "It's warm and inviting and fun and industrial. That's Gary tried and true. It's got a true sleekness to it."

It's had a wide array of influences.

"I've traveled all over to New York and Atlanta and elsewhere," she said. "I bring the best of the world to my vision."

Kelly originally came up with the idea after visiting breakfast restaurants during her travels.

"We went to the Breakfast Klub in Houston and got there early one morning," she said. "The line was wrapped around the building. I said, 'I can do this.'"

J's Breakfast Club doubled its staff and is now hiring. It's looking to add hostesses, servers, cashiers, bussers and dishwashers.

Kelly is also planning an entrepreneurship village to foster more development just off the Borman Expressway and a Victory Way walkway winding around the property.

"In my vision, people can purchase bricks the way they can at Atlanta's Centennial Park or Ybor City Walk," she said. "It's a way to invest in the project. I've commissioned a local artist to do a heart sculpture so that people are welcomed by love. That's the first thing that welcomes you home."

J's Breakfast Club also is poised to capture more traffic from Interstate 80/90, one of the busiest stretches of highway in the country. The traffic count at the last location was 30,000 a day. The restaurant now sits by more than 300,00 passing vehicles a day.

"We're anticipating that impact," she said. "I pray it's so. Even at the old location, we got a lot of people driving through the area who wanted to avoid chains. They wanted something homegrown. We got people from China, Russia, Colorado and the East Coast driving across the country. Google and our billboard helped bring them in the door."

The restaurant has more kitchen space, which will allow it to better handle DoorDash orders and catering orders. It can serve groups as large as 500 people with advance notice.

"The sky's the limit," she said. "We've done catering for IU Northwest, everything from their president's events to their student groups."

J's Breakfast Club plans to open a patio on the Broadway side of the business.

The restaurant will serve as a model for franchising the concept to other locations. Kelly, for instance, hopes to open another J's Breakfast Club restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, where she plans to eventually retire with her husband.

"My employees gain the tools and skills to run their own J's Breakfast Club," she said. "I've worked to create and sustain a brand. I'm working to create a legacy."

Her new restaurant is now welcoming diners.

"It's been everything I dreamed of," she said. "There were days I wanted to give up. There were days I was inspired by what I was doing. There were physically sleepless nights I was filled with worry. I've been trying to keep a mental balance, physical balance and spiritual balance even amid the excitement. It's all coming to fruition."

J's Breakfast Club is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit jsbreakfastclubgary.com, call 219-455-6959 or find the business on Facebook.

PHOTOS: J's Breakfast Club opens new location J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house J's Breakfast Club debuts new space at open house