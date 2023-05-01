GARY — Just blocks away from burned-down husks of houses, dilapidated homes slated for demolition and other scenes of urban blight, a brand new restaurant easily looks like it could be in Chicago or any of its suburbs.

A neon sign set against a trendy backdrop of artificial ivy and flowers in the foyer of the newly constructed J's Breakfast Club greets diners with the expression "love to love to live," making for a ready-made image to share on social media. Big windows stream ample sunlight into a chic, contemporary dining space. Busy servers hurry out orders like salmon croquette breakfasts, shrimp and grits and ribeye steaks.

Owner Joslyn Kelly, who first opened her popular restaurant in Gary eight years ago, built the new J's Breakfast Club at 2601 Broadway just north of the Borman Expressway to greet visitors to Gary with a more positive image of Steel City and change perceptions about it and its potential. She envisions it as a gateway to the city.

Kelly has recently been showered with awards for her investment, vision, community activism and bustling business. The latest is the Community Impact Small Business of the Year she received from the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

"J's Breakfast Club has created a venue for the local community," ISBDC State Director Natasha Jensen-Matta said. "It's bringing all of the people together under one roof under the mission of love. She has a direct impact by hosting events like Small Business Saturdays where she's highlighting small businesses in the community every week and Silver Mondays where they are supporting senior citizens in the community and bringing resources to them here where they don't have to go out and seek out those resources. It has an incredible impact on the community."

J's Breakfast Club opened earlier this year at the new, larger space.

"She does many things in Gary," said Lorri Feldt, regional director of the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center. "It's not just a restaurant. People come here for different events. She's a great connector who's had an impact on the city of Gary."

Kelly said she was honored to win the statewide award.

"For me, it's confirmation that the work being done is worthwhile as people are not only acknowledging it, they've giving awards," she said.

J's Breakfast Club also recently won Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year from the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce and Hoosier Impact from the Indiana Small Business Development Corp. Kelly recently won Woman on the Rise from the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest.

"We're very appreciative of the appreciation. You work hard and push forward. But we live in a thankless world so those thank yous vindicate what you're doing," she said.

She said she's trying to address a problem identified in a recent University of Chicago study that found Gary residents spend $47 million a year on restaurant meals but travel outside the city to spend $44 million of it at restaurants in neighboring communities.

"There is demand. There is money here," she said. "That money is going to other communities because there are no quality dining establishments. We're providing a good and a service to a community that doesn't have ready access to it. It's the reason why this investment at this time makes total sense."

She sees an opportunity for more redevelopment in the city.

"Restaurants are only meeting the demand of $3 million, so the potential is here to substantiate this type of investment," she said. "We meet the community's needs. We provide them with what they want and are asking for. We're giving them something they truly deserve. It amazes me if you open your ears and your mind to everything going on around you, everything aligns perfectly."