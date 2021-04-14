Judge orders Munster debt collection firm to pay $1.4M in fines, consumer restitution

MUNSTER — The Indiana attorney general's office has won a $1.4 million default judgment against a Glenview, Illinois-based debt collection firm that allegedly engaged in abusive and deceptive business practices out of its Munster office.

According to court records, New Britain Financial LLC and its owner, Nelson Macwan, allegedly committed multiple violations of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, including threatening consumers with lawsuits, arrest, garnishments and liens without holding judgments against the consumers.

The company also is alleged to have engaged in debt collection practices without a state license and in violation of a prior court order barring it from collecting debts in Indiana, records show.

"We value every company that wants to do business in our state, but they have to follow our laws and respect the rights of our citizens," said Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native. "I’ll always work to protect Hoosiers from businesses that break the law or otherwise engage in misconduct that harms consumers."