 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge orders Munster debt collection firm to pay $1.4M in fines, consumer restitution
urgent

Judge orders Munster debt collection firm to pay $1.4M in fines, consumer restitution

Courts
Times photo

MUNSTER — The Indiana attorney general's office has won a $1.4 million default judgment against a Glenview, Illinois-based debt collection firm that allegedly engaged in abusive and deceptive business practices out of its Munster office.

According to court records, New Britain Financial LLC and its owner, Nelson Macwan, allegedly committed multiple violations of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, including threatening consumers with lawsuits, arrest, garnishments and liens without holding judgments against the consumers.

The company also is alleged to have engaged in debt collection practices without a state license and in violation of a prior court order barring it from collecting debts in Indiana, records show.

"We value every company that wants to do business in our state, but they have to follow our laws and respect the rights of our citizens," said Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native. "I’ll always work to protect Hoosiers from businesses that break the law or otherwise engage in misconduct that harms consumers."

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

The judgment issued by Lake Superior Judge John Sedia provides more than $300,000 for consumer restitution, more than $1 million in civil penalties, and an order prohibiting the defendants from engaging in debt collection in or from the state of Indiana.

However, it's not clear whether the fines and restitution ever will be paid since neither the company, nor its owner, responded to the attorney general's initial complaint filed in September, or participated in any subsequent court hearing, leading to the default judgment.

Download PDF Judgment against New Britain Financial LLC and Nelson Macwan
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Former McGill factory with more than century of history winding down operations in Valparaiso

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts