Jupiter Aluminum first in US to earn international certification for sustainability and human rights

Jupiter Aluminum became the first company in the United States to win an international certification that recognizes sustainability and human rights principles.

The company, which operates a factory in Hammond, earned the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standard. It's a global benchmark for sustainability and material chain-of-custody that enables the aluminum industry "to demonstrate their commitment to social, environmental and ethical standards."

“We are delighted to congratulate Jupiter Aluminum Corporation on their ASI Certification, the first to be achieved in the USA," Aluminum Stewardship Initiative CEOFiona Solomon said. "Their passion and commitment to sustainability as a recycler is testament to the importance of a circular economy approach for aluminium. We are very proud to have them as ASI members and see them achieve the first US-based ASI Certification.”

The certification is based on 59 criteria on critical issues like discrimination, anti-corruption, and greenhouse gas emissions. The global Aluminum Stewardship Initiative promotes continual and measurable improvements to the environmental and social impacts of aluminum manufacturing, use and recycling.

