Jupiter Aluminum first in US to earn international certification for sustainability and human rights

Jupiter Aluminum became the first company in the United States to win an international certification that recognizes sustainability and human rights principles.
The company, which operates a factory in Hammond, earned the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standard. It's a global benchmark for sustainability and material chain-of-custody that enables the aluminum industry "to demonstrate their commitment to social, environmental and ethical standards."
“We are delighted to congratulate Jupiter Aluminum Corporation on their ASI Certification, the first to be achieved in the USA," Aluminum Stewardship Initiative CEOFiona Solomon said. "Their passion and commitment to sustainability as a recycler is testament to the importance of a circular economy approach for aluminium. We are very proud to have them as ASI members and see them achieve the first US-based ASI Certification.”
The certification is based on 59 criteria on critical issues like discrimination, anti-corruption, and greenhouse gas emissions. The global Aluminum Stewardship Initiative promotes continual and measurable improvements to the environmental and social impacts of aluminum manufacturing, use and recycling.
Jupiter Aluminum's Hammond plant at 1745 165th St. in Hammond recycles the metal by melting scrap aluminum to produce alloy coils for consumers in North America. The company said its carbon footprint is one of the lowest in the industry because of the way it melts scrap and the emissions controls it has in place.
“We are very honored to be the first facility in the United States to achieve certification to the ASI Performance Standard," Jupiter Aluminum CEO Paul-Henri Chevalier said. "The purpose of our business, recycling aluminum, is based on our philosophy that waste can be dramatically reduced when scrap is recycled to be re-used under new applications. We are proud of the fact that a comprehensive external audit of our business operations has acknowledged and confirmed our longstanding efforts in responsible aluminum production."
Jupiter Aluminum operates three plants in the United States, including the Hammond smelter.
"This ASI certification means a lot to every Jupiter Aluminum employee as its principles and ambitions have been anchored in the company’s DNA since day one," Chevalier said. "We see the ASI certification not as an objective, but as a baseline for continuous improvement towards a more sustainable aluminum world."
For more information, visit www.jupiteraluminum.com.