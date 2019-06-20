HAMMOND — A U.S. District Court jury sided with Hammond police in rejecting police brutality claims by a convicted Hammond burglar.
An eight-member jury heard four days of testimony and argument this week before issuing a verdict Thursday afternoon in favor of Hammond police officers Aubrey Thomas and Alejandro Alvarez, who stood accused by 45-year-old Mitchell Alicia.
Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen entered the verdict against Alicia, who was seeking damages from the city of Hammond over a claim officers used excessive force to arrest him March 29, 2011 in connection with a home burglary.
Court documents indicate police were called to investigate a break-in that day at a home in the 4200 block of Towel Avenue in Hammond.
Officers said they chased Alicea from the crime scene, down an alley and into a backyard where Alicia jumped into an empty, 5-foot-deep, above-ground pool.
Thomas said he was concerned Alicea was armed. He said Alicea was wearing heavy clothing, refused repeated requests to show his hands or to come out of the pool.
Thomas ordered his police dog, Leo, to enter the pool, bite and hold Alicea so he could pat Alicea down for a weapon.
Leo held Alicia’s right arm until Thomas could subdue him. Officers said they found money and jewelry in one of Alicea’s pockets.
Alicea claims he was trying to surrender and that Alvarez punched and kicked him during the arrest.
The officers deny they abused Alicea and said their actions were necessary to ensure their own safety and to stop him from escaping.
Alicea filed his suit against the police officers in December 2011. He pleaded guilty in January 2012 to burglary charges and served his prison time, but still pursued his claims against the officers.
U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann dismissed Alicea's suit in 2014 on grounds a reasonable jury would find against Alicea based on the evidence at hand.
But the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago reversed Springmann's decision and ordered it before a jury.
It was scheduled to be tried last year, but Van Bokkelen declared a mistrial after Alicia had a confrontation with a juror in his case in the parking lot outside the federal courthouse.
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg expressed satisfaction with the outcome.
“This was an important case not only for our police department but also for police departments everywhere," he said. "One of our K9 officers was searching for a fleeing burglary suspect — when the canine located the suspect hiding in a swimming pool, the suspect received a bite to his arm, which occasionally does happen as part of an apprehension. The suspect sought money from the same officers for the injuries he received. Our officers, including the canine, did exactly what they were trained to do and we are pleased that the jury saw this case as we do.”