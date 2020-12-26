Justice closed stores in Hobart, Valparaiso and Hobart

The new owner plans to keep most of the stores and employees.

“I would like to thank our associates, who have remained focused on meeting our customers’ needs throughout our financial restructuring process," Muto said. "While we have certainly faced obstacles in the challenging retail landscape brought on by the global pandemic, our associates have consistently demonstrated leadership, professionalism and dedication to our customers and to each other. Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant will continue to serve customers through the holiday season and beyond.”

FullBeauty Brands Operations, LLC completed an acquisition of Catherines’ intellectual property assets and e-commerce operations. Justice Brand Holdings LLC, which was created by Bluestar Alliance LLC, bought the intellectual property of Justice.

“We’re pleased to have completed our purchase of these four highly respected apparel brands and are excited by the opportunity to unlock their full potential as part of our portfolio,” said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners. “We look forward to working with the brands’ associates to continue delivering great products and memorable experiences to their customers, while positioning each for long-term success.”

