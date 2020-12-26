 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justice closed stores in Hobart, Valparaiso and Hobart
alert top story urgent

Justice closed stores in Hobart, Valparaiso and Hobart

{{featured_button_text}}
Justice closed stores in Hobart, Valparaiso and Hobart

Justice closed at the Southlake Mall.

 Joseph S. Pete

Justice has closed at the Southlake Mall in Hobart, Merrillville Plaza in Hobart, Porter's Vale in Valparaiso and the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall in Michigan City.

The closures were announced in July after the New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group filed for bankruptcy to shed $1 billion in debt. The New Jersey-based company also owns Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Lou & Grey and Catherines stores.

Ascena also closed all its Catherine's plus-sized fashion stores, including at 1876 E. 80th Ave. in Merrillville Plaza in Hobart and at 1520 Torrence Ave. in Calumet City. 

Ascena shuttered most Justice stores, which sell trendy clothing for tweens. The retailer also owns the Ann Taylor Factory Store at Lighthouse Place, the Lane Bryant Outlet in Lighthouse Place, and Lane Bryant stores in Shops on Main in Schererville, the Southlake Mall in Hobart and Valparaiso Walk in Valparaiso.

Ascena recently completed the sale of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, and Lane Bryant brands to Premium Apparel LLC, an affiliate of Sycamore Partners.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction, which secures a path for the long-term success of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, and Lane Bryant,” said Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked diligently to maximize the value of our brands, and we are confident they will thrive under Sycamore’s ownership.”

The new owner plans to keep most of the stores and employees.

“I would like to thank our associates, who have remained focused on meeting our customers’ needs throughout our financial restructuring process," Muto said. "While we have certainly faced obstacles in the challenging retail landscape brought on by the global pandemic, our associates have consistently demonstrated leadership, professionalism and dedication to our customers and to each other. Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant will continue to serve customers through the holiday season and beyond.”

FullBeauty Brands Operations, LLC completed an acquisition of Catherines’ intellectual property assets and e-commerce operations. Justice Brand Holdings LLC, which was created by Bluestar Alliance LLC, bought the intellectual property of Justice.

“We’re pleased to have completed our purchase of these four highly respected apparel brands and are excited by the opportunity to unlock their full potential as part of our portfolio,” said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners. “We look forward to working with the brands’ associates to continue delivering great products and memorable experiences to their customers, while positioning each for long-term success.”

Region stores that closed in 2020

The brick-and-mortar retail sector has been struggling because of competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Chewy and Zappos. But 2020 presented unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions. Here's a look at stores in the Region that closed, announced they would close, filed for bankruptcy or were saved from closure in 2020:

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center
Business
urgent

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts