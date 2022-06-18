Karp’s Garden & Feed Center closes in Hobart after 88 years

A longtime Region institution has closed after 88 years.

Karp’s Garden & Feed Center at 1365 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart shuttered after the owners retired.

Kraft Auction Service recently auctioned off the remaining inventory, chicken equipment, nursery stock, outdoor items, greenhouses, forklift, pallet rocking and garden center supplies. It sold off everything in a "wall-to-wall liquidation."

The family-owned business started as a chicken hatchery in 1934, eventually evolving into one of the largest garden and feed centers in Northwest Indiana.

Waldo Liechty, who worked 18 years at U.S. Steel, bought the business that was then known as the Hobart Hatchery in 1957. He sold it to Larry Karp in 1986.

Karp’s Garden & Feed Center provided a wide selection of products, including trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, grasses and bedding plants. It was especially known for its unique hanging baskets and patio containers and its custom-arranged plants that were matched to the container's shape and color.

People went there to stock up on lawn products like grass seed, weed killers, insecticides and mulch.

Karp's also had a feed center for products for dogs, cats and other pets, as well as horses and wild birds. It stocked a wide selection of brands like Taste of the Wild, Honest Kitchen and Red Flannel.

It carried feed for a variety of pets like rabbits, guineas pigs, chinchillas, hamsters and Iguanas, as well as farm animals like pigs and alpacas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.