Kasey's restaurant, a Lansing institution since the 1950s, to reopen for first time since last March

Kasey's Restaurant, a Lansing institution since the 1950s, will soon reopen after shutting down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
The former Columbian Room at the Knights of Columbus hall at 17800 Lorenz Avenue, Kasey's recently reopened its bar and banquet hall for catered events. Its family-style restaurant is expected to reopen in January, said Matthew Martinez, president of the Columbian Club of Lansing.
"COVID shut us down and then there were labor difficulties," he said. "We're looking to reopen in middle or late January."
The Columbian Club works in conjunction with the caterer The Cookout on Wheels, which is owned by Steve and Latosha Garcia. They do the cooking, operate the catering business and run a food truck that's stationed in the parking lot.
"We're excited to get reopen," Martinez said. "After the shutdown, we did some renovations to the facility and are getting back on our feet."
Kasey's has been delivering catering and has gotten back to hosting banquets in its 100-person and 200-person halls, which can be merged into a banquet hall big enough to accommodate 300 people. It's again hosting Christmas parties.
"It hosts everything from 50th birthday parties to quinceaneras to corporate functions to private holiday get-togethers," he said. "A lot of people are having life services celebrations they couldn't have earlier during the pandemic, to get closure for themselves and their families."
People can currently order Kasey's food at the bar but it's a limited menu. And it's only open for adults 21 and other.
Family dining will return when the dining room reopens after more than 21 months.
"Serving food in the bar just isn't the same experience. You can't bring families into the bar and there are other issues," Martinez said. "There's been a push to bring the restaurant back. We're trying to get back with all pistons firing so people can have the same experience as before."
The menu includes barbecue, traditional American fare and Mexican cuisine.
"It's all homemade and made-by-scratch," Martinez said.
The restaurant seats about 75 to 80 people but can handle overflow in the main hall.
"It was founded in 1956 as part of the club and it has a pretty good rich history," he said. "Over the last five or six years, we've tried to rebrand it as people see the Columbian Club as the restaurant their grandparents used to go to. We're trying to appeal to a younger clientele."
The Columbian Club long served steaks, chops and ribs until the late 1970s but then switched to a smaller menu and at one point had a buffet. Today top sellers are chicken flautas, pulled pork and poutine.
"We have things like a steak sandwich but also meals like spaghetti for sit-down family meals," he said. "We're really thrilled to serve the community. We host a lot of meetings with the Boy Scouts, football teams, Girl Scouts and parties. We look forward to letting the community return and invite them to come out and enjoy the meals."
For more information, visit www.lansingkc.com, call 708-895-7720 or email columbianclub1@yahoo.com.