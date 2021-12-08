Kasey's restaurant, a Lansing institution since the 1950s, to reopen for first time since last March

Kasey's Restaurant, a Lansing institution since the 1950s, will soon reopen after shutting down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The former Columbian Room at the Knights of Columbus hall at 17800 Lorenz Avenue, Kasey's recently reopened its bar and banquet hall for catered events. Its family-style restaurant is expected to reopen in January, said Matthew Martinez, president of the Columbian Club of Lansing.

"COVID shut us down and then there were labor difficulties," he said. "We're looking to reopen in middle or late January."

The Columbian Club works in conjunction with the caterer The Cookout on Wheels, which is owned by Steve and Latosha Garcia. They do the cooking, operate the catering business and run a food truck that's stationed in the parking lot.

"We're excited to get reopen," Martinez said. "After the shutdown, we did some renovations to the facility and are getting back on our feet."

Kasey's has been delivering catering and has gotten back to hosting banquets in its 100-person and 200-person halls, which can be merged into a banquet hall big enough to accommodate 300 people. It's again hosting Christmas parties.