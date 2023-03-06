The director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, a U.S. senator and other dignitaries will receive the Katie Hall Public Service Award this year.

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, which carries on the legacy of the former 1st District congresswoman from Northwest Indiana, will host its annual awards luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Timothy Community Church Fellowship Hall, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary. A VIP reception will begin at noon.

The foundation is helping mark the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Law that Hall wrote and sponsored while she was representing Northwest Indiana in Congress in the 1980s. It’s also the 10th anniversary of the Katie Hall Educational Foundation Inc.

This year’s recipients include Christina Shutt, executive director of the Lincoln library in Springfield, Illinois.

“Shutt is the first and only African-American serving in the executive leadership role for a presidential library in America,” the foundation said in a news release. “Since its opening in April 2005, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum has ranked as America’s most visited state-controlled presidential museum. In about six months the museum generated about $1 million. In less than 21 months, the museum received its 1 millionth visitor. In August 2012, the museum received its 3 millionth visitor, with the steady attendance continuing.

“To date, over 5 million people have visited the ALPLM to learn more about slavery, the American Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Gettysburg Address and Lincoln’s life and times.”

Shutt was appointed to the leadership position in 2021.

The foundation also will honor:

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. He serves on the committees on Finance, Foreign Relations, Commerce, Science & Transportation, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He previously served in the U.S. House and worked as an attorney.

Ken Iwama, chancellor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

Indiana Rep. Vernon G. Smith, D-Gary, who’s also a professor of education at Indiana University Northwest.

For more information, tickets or sponsorships, call 312-953-5697.