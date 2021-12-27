Kellogg strike resolution being hailed as victory for organized labor

Workers will make $1.10 more an hour and cost-of-living adjustments for inflation.

"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work," Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane said.

The union said the deal ensures there's no permanent two-tier system in which new hires are paid less for doing the same work. The agreement lays out a path to regular full-time employment for newly hired workers.

“Our entire union commends and thanks Kellogg’s members. From picket line to picket line, Kellogg’s union members stood strong and undeterred in this fight, inspiring generations of workers across the globe, who were energized by their tremendous show of bravery as they stood up to fight and never once backed down," he said. “The BCTGM is grateful, as well, for the outpouring of fraternal support we received from across the labor movement for our striking members at Kellogg’s. Solidarity was critical to this great workers’ victory.”

Palmateer said the current labor shortage showed the importance of workers and gave them strength at the bargaining table.