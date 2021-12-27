Kellogg strike resolution being hailed as victory for organized labor

For months, many Region union members boycotted Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts and other Kellogg's products.
They refrained from buying Pringles, Cheez-Its and Frosted Mini-Wheats to support the 1,400 workers striking at Kellogg plants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee.
Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers' International Union went on strike for 11 weeks over pay, health care, holidays, benefits, cost-of-living adjustments and other issues. The two sides reached a deal last week that's being hailed as a victory for organized labor.
"It's asinine in this day and age not to agree to pay your workers," said IBEW Local 697 Business Manager Randy Palmateer, who serves on the Northwest Indiana Federation of Labor.
The BCTGM union ratified a deal it said includes no concessions by workers, cost-of-living raises, an increase in the pension multiplier and a moratorium on plant closings through October 2026.
“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions,” BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said.
Workers will make $1.10 more an hour and cost-of-living adjustments for inflation.
"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work," Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane said.
The union said the deal ensures there's no permanent two-tier system in which new hires are paid less for doing the same work. The agreement lays out a path to regular full-time employment for newly hired workers.
“Our entire union commends and thanks Kellogg’s members. From picket line to picket line, Kellogg’s union members stood strong and undeterred in this fight, inspiring generations of workers across the globe, who were energized by their tremendous show of bravery as they stood up to fight and never once backed down," he said. “The BCTGM is grateful, as well, for the outpouring of fraternal support we received from across the labor movement for our striking members at Kellogg’s. Solidarity was critical to this great workers’ victory.”
Palmateer said the current labor shortage showed the importance of workers and gave them strength at the bargaining table.
"In the current climate, it's easy to negotiate with the labor shortage," he said. "With union workers, it's our time. It's time for the workers of the world to step up and our leaders to negotiate good deals. There's still a massive wage disparity where the CEO of BP is making way more than the refinery workers. We want to do projects for those companies. But we want the worker to make money. The company should make money. The customer should make money. Everyone should make money. It's about how they choose to divide the pie."