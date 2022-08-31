Kentucky firm acquires LaPorte shopping center

LAPORTE — A Lexington, Kentucky-based commercial real estate company has acquired Pine Lake Shopping Center, which includes Kroger, Tractor Supply, NAPA Auto Parts and a variety of other businesses.

BC Wood Properties announced its acquisition of the 147,017 square-foot retail center Wednesday. The shopping center is located off U.S. 35 at Newporte Boulevard.

The property was purchased to add to one of BC's three private equity funds. The portfolio contains a blend of centers anchored with national retail tenants as well as grocery-anchored properties. A company official said it looks forward to operating in LaPorte.

“We plan to continue to support the current tenants and to continue to add businesses that will foster growth of the surrounding community,” said Lee Cowden, executive vice president of leasing and operations for BC Wood Properties.

The company is in its 28th year of business and has properties in the Midwest and Southeast. It handles all accounting, leasing, property management and construction operations for its properties.