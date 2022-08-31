 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Kentucky firm acquires LaPorte shopping center

  • 0
LaPorte stock

LAPORTE — A Lexington, Kentucky-based commercial real estate company has acquired Pine Lake Shopping Center, which includes Kroger, Tractor Supply, NAPA Auto Parts and a variety of other businesses.

BC Wood Properties announced its acquisition of the 147,017 square-foot retail center Wednesday. The shopping center is located off U.S. 35 at Newporte Boulevard.

The property was purchased to add to one of BC's three private equity funds. The portfolio contains a blend of centers anchored with national retail tenants as well as grocery-anchored properties. A company official said it looks forward to operating in LaPorte.

“We plan to continue to support the current tenants and to continue to add businesses that will foster growth of the surrounding community,” said Lee Cowden, executive vice president of leasing and operations for BC Wood Properties.

People are also reading…

The company is in its 28th year of business and has properties in the Midwest and Southeast. It handles all accounting, leasing, property management and construction operations for its properties.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Giant dinosaurs have invaded the Harvest Tyme Family Farm, which is opening its Dino Tyme attraction Saturday. Visitors will be able to check out more than 20 dinosaurs and an erupting volcano from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts