urgent

Kentucky video and marketing firm relocates to Crown Point

A video production and marketing firm looking to produce television and movie projects relocated from Kentucky to Crown Point.

DMZ Productions and Marketing moved from Richmond, Kentucky to Northwest Indiana, where it has served local schools and businesses for years.

Darren Zancan founded the production company in 2012, and it has since cultivated a nationwide clientele, producing thousands of promotional and educational videos for customers all over the country.

DMZ Production offers a variety of services, including video storytelling, social media management and multimedia production. It plans to soon launch DMZ FILMS to make movies and television series. It's already producing the comedic show "The Home" and the historical and paranormal docuseries "History Alive."

The company started in Northwest Indiana, headed south to Kentucky and boomeranged back to the Region to be closer to Zancan's family and business partners.

People are also reading…

“Everything has come full circle,” Zancan said. “It just feels right coming home to where it all started. Just in the few days we’ve been here, you can tell people are excited. We are excited. DMZ has big things planned for Northwest Indiana and the Midwest.”

DMZ Productions plans to have an open house from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at its new office at 1110 Arrowhead Court, suite D in Crown Point.

For more information, visit www.dmzproductions.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

An "interstate signing assessment" will will include an inventory of airport signage along interstates 80/94 and 90, and along Cline Avenue, and a plan for new signs.

