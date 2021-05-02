Kiddie Academy Educational Childcare opens in Munster

Kiddie Academy Educational Childcare, which came to Crown Point last February, just opened a new location that's expected to bring 25 jobs to Munster.

The educational child care provider offers day care at 10419 Calumet Court, Suite A, in Munster. Owner Rahul Patel said it will promote children's growth intellectually, socially, physically and emotionally with programs that feature open, ongoing communication between teachers and parents about their children's development.

"Here at Kiddie Academy, our goal is to embrace every experience as a teachable moment and an invaluable opportunity for young children to learn, providing more value than just day care services," Patel said. “My team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality educational child care possible to positively shape the lives of the children and families of the Lake County community.”

In addition to full-day child care, Kiddie Academy has a developmental curriculum tailored to all ages, including preschool.

The newly constructed 10,625-square-foot facility in Munster will be able to serve about 166 students between the ages of 3 and 12. It includes indoor play space, 9,000 square feet of outdoor playhouses and cameras that let parents check in on their kids.