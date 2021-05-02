 Skip to main content
Kiddie Academy Educational Childcare opens in Munster
Charlie Skopelja, 2 plays with a toy tortoise at Crown Point's Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care during an indoor STEM Adventures Event in February of last year. Kiddie Academy just opened another Region location in Crown Point.

 John Luke, The Times

Kiddie Academy Educational Childcare, which came to Crown Point last February, just opened a new location that's expected to bring 25 jobs to Munster.

The educational child care provider offers day care at 10419 Calumet Court, Suite A, in Munster. Owner Rahul Patel said it will promote children's growth intellectually, socially, physically and emotionally with programs that feature open, ongoing communication between teachers and parents about their children's development.

"Here at Kiddie Academy, our goal is to embrace every experience as a teachable moment and an invaluable opportunity for young children to learn, providing more value than just day care services," Patel said. “My team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality educational child care possible to positively shape the lives of the children and families of the Lake County community.”

In addition to full-day child care, Kiddie Academy has a developmental curriculum tailored to all ages, including preschool.

The newly constructed 10,625-square-foot facility in Munster will be able to serve about 166 students between the ages of 3 and 12. It includes indoor play space, 9,000 square feet of outdoor playhouses and cameras that let parents check in on their kids.

A grand opening with limited attendance and social distancing likely will take place in June.

“We believe that opportunities to teach and expand young minds present themselves every day and everywhere,” said Greg Helwig, president of Kiddie Academy. “Kiddie Academy empowers children with valuable tools to help make the most of those opportunities, and we aim to foster a fascination for learning in the classroom, at home and throughout the community.”

Founded in 1981, Kiddie Academy now has more than 270 locations. It's opening 35 new academies this year.

For more information about enrolling or employment with Kiddie Academy of Munster, call (219) 595-8400 or email munster@kiddieacademy.net.

