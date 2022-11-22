 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidstuff Play Systems advances to Final Four, could be crowned Coolest Things Made in Indiana with public support

Kidstuff Play Systems makes elite eight in Coolest Things Made in Indiana contest

Kidstuff Playsystems in Gary built these slides at the Charter School of the Dunes in the Miller section of Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

Miller-based playground maker Kidstuff Play Systems has made it all the way to the final four of the Indiana Chamber’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament and could take home the statewide honor if it gets enough public support.

Originally founded as Olympic Recreation by educator Richard Hagelberg and union carpenter George McGuan in 1982, the company now designs and makes playgrounds for customers in all 50 states, as well as to international markets like Japan and Saudi Arabia. The company on Miller Avenue manufactures playgrounds for schools, parks and day cares.

It's known for its Tri-ride slide, on which kids can race down three adjoining slides.

Thousands of public votes from around the state propelled Kidstuff Play Systems into the final four of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's annual Hoosier Hysteria-style bracket that seeks to promote Indiana manufacturing and shine a spotlight on Hoosier manufacturing plants and products.

People are also reading…

A total of 54 companies across the state competed in the tournament, including Belstra Milling Co. in DeMotte, Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics in Merrillville and Talbert Manufacturing in Rensselaer.

Now it's down to just Kidstuff Play Systems, Columbus-based Hiker Trailers' custom teardrop camping trailer, Leesburg-based Maple Leaf Farms' roast half duck and Syracuse-based Polywood's Elevate 12-piece pit sectional.

Public voting is now underway in the final four and will continue through 9 p.m. Friday. Companies compete head-to-head in the single-elimination bracket until the public ultimately crowns the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.

The championship matchup kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday and a champion announced on Dec. 14.

The ultimate winner will be recognized at the Indiana Chamber’s Best IN Manufacturing Luncheon, where the new Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing Awards also will be presented.

Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Gibson, Evonik Corporation, Insperity, Nucor Steel Indiana, SMC Corporation of America and The Horton Group are sponsoring the annual contest celebrating Indiana's role as one of the most manufacturing-intensive states in the union. It's open to all companies that make products anywhere in the state, ranging from fledgling entrepreneurs to established manufacturers.

For more information or to vote, visit www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

