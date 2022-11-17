Kidstuff Play Systems makes elite eight in Coolest Things Made in Indiana tourney

Playground maker Kidstuff Play Systems in the Miller section of Gary advanced to the elite eight of the Indiana Chamber’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Tourney.

The company has designed and manufactured playgrounds for schools, parks, day cares and other sites for more than 35 years.

Kidstuff's Tri-ride slide has advanced a few rounds in the Hoosier Hysteria style bracket meant to promote Indiana manufacturers.

After thousands of votes were cast, it was one of the remaining quarterfinalists in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second annual contest along with Grinds Coffee Pouches in Westfield, Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Nashville, Hiker Trailers in Columbus, Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC in Angola, Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg, Polywood in Syracuse and Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger/South Bend.

The bracket-style tournament originally featured 54 companies, including a few from Northwest Indiana. Among the local companies in the tournament were Belstra Milling Co. in DeMotte, Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics in Merrillville and Talbert Manufacturing in Rensselaer.

Public voting is now underway in the quarterfinals and will run through 9 p.m. Friday. The tournament is a single-elimination bracket in which companies go head-to-head until the public ultimately crowns the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.

This year's tournament will run through Nov. 30 with a champion announced on Dec. 14.

The tournament winner will be recognized at the Indiana Chamber’s Best IN Manufacturing Luncheon, which will also feature the new Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.

Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Gibson, Evonik Corporation, Insperity, Nucor Steel Indiana, SMC Corporation of America and The Horton Group are sponsoring the tournament, which is open to companies that make products in the state.

The Indianapolis-based Indiana Chamber of Commerce has helped it for the last few years to shine a light on the state's rich manufacturing tradition and "showcase the wide variety of manufacturing taking place in the state that has helped our economy thrive,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.

For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.