Comedian Kevin James, the star of "King of Queens" and the "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" movies, will perform at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary this summer.

James will bring his The Irregardless Tour to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live in Gary on Sunday, June 18. Doors open at 7 p.m.

He started as a standup comedian in Long Island who was discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival.

James soon signed a sitcom deal and became a fixture on network television.

"'The King of Queens,' which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in and executive produced 'The Crew,' a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR, and is currently developing a single-camera comedy (both for Netflix)."

He's starred in the "True Memoirs of an International Assassin" and "Home Team" movies on Netflix. He's also been a leading man in movies like "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2," "Zookeeper," "Here Comes The Boom," "Hitch" and "Becky." He also appeared with Adam 1 & Sandler in movies like "Pixels," "Grown Ups 1 & 2," "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry" and "Hubie Halloween."

"James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In addition, Kevin James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach, a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament that was nominated for a Sports Emmy. His second comedy special Never Don’t Give Up premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim."

Tickets start at $54.50 for the fully seated 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.