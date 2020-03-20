Kohl's and Dick's Sporting Goods close as more retail stores add senior shopping hours

Meijer asks the public to respect the dedicated shopping times for the select groups.

“As we continue to evaluate the store hours that will best serve all our customers, it’s more important than ever for us to work together for the greater good of our communities,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO. “All of us at Meijer are proud to serve our customers and we will continue to work through these challenging times together.”

The chain's stores, many of which are normally 24/7, will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” Keyes said. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Walmart is adjusting its store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to allow for restocking and cleaning, with employees working regular hours while the stores are closed to the public.

Wisconsin-based Kohl's announced Thursday it was temporarily closing its 1,100 stores across the United States, including many in Northwest Indiana, through the end of the month. It will continue to sell products online.