 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kohl's donates $100,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana
0 Comments
urgent

Kohl's donates $100,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Kohl's donates $100,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

Kohl’s employees volunteer at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

 Provided

Kohl’s, which has stores across the Region, donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana through its "A Community with Heart" program.

The Wisconsin-based department store chain, which has locations in Highland, Merrillville and Valparaiso, gave $8 million to nonprofits across the country, including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

“Receiving this grant is the fruit of a strong collaborative effort of several members of our Food Bank team working together to advance our mission and engage companies like Kohl’s in our hunger relief efforts," said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

Kohl's managers and employees picked community causes from 49 states as part of the retailer's push to advance family health and wellness.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the growth and impact the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has made over the years in our community. I am so incredibly thankful to work for a company who also noticed this impact and decided they wanted to be a part of continuing that growth," said Lea Glines, Kohl’s assistant store manager.

Kohl's donated the grant money to the Region's largest food bank through its Kohl's Cares program that donates 100% of the profit of children's books and toys to charity. Local Kohl's employees also volunteer at the food bank, which has fought against hunger in the Calumet Region with mobile markets, supplemental food for seniors and other programs since 1982.

“Lea Glines has been a true champion, constantly connecting the Food Bank and Kohl’s employees, with the result being an incredible amount of volunteer labor, and now this historical grant award," said Amy Briseno, resource development manager for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid Surge Closes Chicago Schools Again

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts