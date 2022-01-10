Kohl's donates $100,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

Kohl’s, which has stores across the Region, donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana through its "A Community with Heart" program.

The Wisconsin-based department store chain, which has locations in Highland, Merrillville and Valparaiso, gave $8 million to nonprofits across the country, including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

“Receiving this grant is the fruit of a strong collaborative effort of several members of our Food Bank team working together to advance our mission and engage companies like Kohl’s in our hunger relief efforts," said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

Kohl's managers and employees picked community causes from 49 states as part of the retailer's push to advance family health and wellness.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the growth and impact the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has made over the years in our community. I am so incredibly thankful to work for a company who also noticed this impact and decided they wanted to be a part of continuing that growth," said Lea Glines, Kohl’s assistant store manager.