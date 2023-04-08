Kona Ice, the shaved ice truck that offers a rolling taste of the Caribbean, is hoping stressed-out people will chill out on Tax Day.

The chain, which has Kona Ice of Munster and Kona Ice of the Dunes franchises roaming around Northwest Indiana during the summer, will be hosting a national "Chill Out Day" on April 18th this year, the deadline for when federal and state taxes must be filed.

On Tax Day, Kona Ice trucks will hand out free shaved ice from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morkes Chocolates at 13301 Lincoln Plaza in Cedar Lake, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Milne Supply Co at 538 Ridge Rd in Munster and from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at I Am Popcorn and 419 Ridge Road in Munster.

On April 18, Kona Ice also will give out free shaved ice from 12 to 1 p.m. at NorthShore Health Centers at 6050 Sterling Creek Rd in Portage and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at NorthShore Health Centers at 2490 Central Ave. in Lake Station.

"It’s a way to cure the community’s stress related to Tax Day, because there should be no taxation without relaxation," Kona Ice said in a press release.

Kona Ice sells ice finely shaved with a blade that's then coated in a variety of sweet syrups. Flavors include watermelon, grape, cherry, orange, raspberry, orange, lemon-lime, pineapple, black cherry, blue bubble gum, tiger blood and pina colada. People can mix and match as many flavors as they want on each cone.

The chain has locations nationwide, which are owned by local franchisees.

For more information, visit www.kona-ice.com/chilloutday.