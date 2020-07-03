Korellis Roofing donates labor and materials to Boys and Girls Club in Gary

Hammond-based Korellis Roofing donated labor and materials to repair the roof of a branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, with which it's had a long-standing relationship.
“The Boys and Girls Club has always been an organization close to our hearts at Korellis,” said Senior Commercial Estimator Phil Junge, who has worked at the employee-owned Korellis since 1997. “As a company, we feel extremely fortunate that we are able to give back to a community that has provided so many opportunities for us.”
Korellis Roofing, one of the largest roofing contractors in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland that has tackled many high-profile projects over the years, long has worked with the Boys and Girls Club both as a contractor and as a philanthropic benefactor. It donated work in honor of its 60th year in business, fixing up the roofing at the John Will Anderson branch in Gary.
“This area has experienced roof leaks and various related issues for some time,” Junge said. “We are grateful to be donating close to $60,000 in roofing labor and materials to replace over 5,000 square feet in an area of the building that critically needs the upgrades.”
The donation include $5,000 in materials from Midwest Roofing Supply and $5,000 from Architectural Construction Products Inc., both long-term suppliers of Korellis.
Construction began last month.
