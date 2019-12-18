{{featured_button_text}}
Korellis Roofing hires new safety manager

Korellis Roofing hired military veteran Joel Barnes as the company's safety manager.

Korellis Roofing, one of the largest roofing companies in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area, has hired a new safety manager.

The 59-year-old employee-owned company at on 169th Street in Hammond brought Region native and military veteran Joel Barnes on to oversee safety.

Barnes, a 1st lieutenant who served 10 years in the military, held a similar role while serving as acting safety director at Camp Atterbury in south-central Indiana. The Portage resident ran the U.S. Army safety program under the post commander at the Indiana National Guard-run training post.

“Accidents can happen and the simplest things can go awry without the proper planning, so I always charge myself with keeping vigilant and looking after others,” Barnes said. “Safety – both personal and public – has always been of great importance to me, but my experience in the military and overseas have made that even more clear throughout the years.”

Roofing is the fourth deadliest professional in the United States with more than 100 fatalities nationally a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Korellis Roofing tries to exceed roofing industry standards with a comprehensive safety training program that includes daily job site hazard analysis, weekly toolbox talks, monthly safety meetings, jobsite audits, and an annual Safety Fest that's now in its 19th year.

“I am looking forward to working closely with a strong team,” Barnes said. “The coordination and teamwork I’ve already experienced in my short time here is very motivating and assuring.”

The company, which specializes in commercial and industrial roofing, collectively has more than 2,300 years of experience in the roofing business.

"You can tell of the importance and high regard this organization has toward the work to be done here," Barnes said.

