Korellis Roofing makes major donation to fire-damaged St. Joseph's Carmelite Home

Korellis Roofing, the Hammond-based roofing company that's one of the largest in the Chicagoland area, made significant donations to St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago after a fire damaged it last month.

"I am sure there has been an outpouring of support for the St. Joseph Carmelite Home in East Chicago following the devastating fire they experienced last month," Korellis Roofing Office and Human Resources Manager Kali Zaremba said. "The home has been a focus of our donation efforts in recent years, and Korellis has been repairing and replacing roofs there for decades."

Korellis Roofing donated $2,500 worth of Strack & Van Til gift cards, as the fire damaged the freezers at the home that provides a safe haven for children in crisis. The St. Joseph Carmelite Home has solicited frequent donations or food and meals for about 40 children and staffers as its staff now has to make frequent trips to the grocery store to buy food in smaller quantities.

Pete and Susan Korellis also personally donated $10,000 from the George and Harriet Korellis Fund to help with the ongoing recovery efforts.