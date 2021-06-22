Korellis Roofing makes major donation to fire-damaged St. Joseph's Carmelite Home

Korellis Roofing, the Hammond-based roofing company that's one of the largest in the Chicagoland area, made significant donations to St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago after a fire damaged it last month.
"I am sure there has been an outpouring of support for the St. Joseph Carmelite Home in East Chicago following the devastating fire they experienced last month," Korellis Roofing Office and Human Resources Manager Kali Zaremba said. "The home has been a focus of our donation efforts in recent years, and Korellis has been repairing and replacing roofs there for decades."
Korellis Roofing donated $2,500 worth of Strack & Van Til gift cards, as the fire damaged the freezers at the home that provides a safe haven for children in crisis. The St. Joseph Carmelite Home has solicited frequent donations or food and meals for about 40 children and staffers as its staff now has to make frequent trips to the grocery store to buy food in smaller quantities.
Pete and Susan Korellis also personally donated $10,000 from the George and Harriet Korellis Fund to help with the ongoing recovery efforts.
Run by nuns, the 108-year-home offers a safe place for children at-need from infancy to 18 years old, usually on a temporary basis because of a family situation at the recommendation of the Department of Children and Family Services.
The middle building of the Carmelite Home off Grasselli Street suffered the most damage from the blaze, and the main kitchen also was destroyed. The Carmelite Home is accepting donations of gift cards, children's clothing, personal hygiene and toiletries as it rebuilds its campus from the fire.
A fire relief fund on GoFundMe has raised more than $95,000 toward its $100,000 goal so far.
For more information or to donate, visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/st-josephs-carmelite-home-fire-relief-fund.