Korellis Roofing names a new company president for third time in 61 years

Korellis Roofing, one of the largest roofing firms in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, named its third president in 61 years and its first outside the Korellis family.
John Ziolkowski, the former vice president of operations, will succeed Pete Korellis as president. Ziolkowski has worked at Korellis in Hammond since 2010 and worked in senior management for the last five years.
He was unanimously voted to be the new president, which was announced at the company's quarterly meeting Thursday.
“This is Korellis’ next chapter. It has been great to have a tremendous role model and mentor like Pete Korellis that believes in all his employees. I promise to follow the great foundation established by George and Pete Korellis," Ziolkowski said.
In 2018, the company became 100% employee-owned after the Korellis family sold it to workers through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP, with Korellis staying on as CEO. It went from being a commercial roofing company to a full-service building exterior contractor last year.
“People keep asking me if I am nervous or scared. Of course I’m not," Korellis said. "I have complete faith in John and the team of support around him. Change is good — I am excited.”
Korellis said Ziolkowski was a worthy successor.
“John has been a pleasure to mentor all these years. I trust him and in the responsibility he feels to keep everyone working at this company," he said. "He puts in the work, puts in the hours, and understands he can’t do this alone.”
Ziolkowski said many others helped groom and develop him into the leader he is today.
“People don’t go into a role like this for fame or fortune,” Ziolkowski said. “They do it because they have a passion for the success of their employees. It is the best feeling to see how many people our team supports — from the employees to their families, children, and even grandchildren. It is the ultimate satisfaction in taking on such a great responsibility.”
The company employs about 120 workers, serving the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. It has won a number of awards, including Master Contractor, Firestone Building Projects Inner Circle of Quality Awards, Indiana Half Century Award and National Roofing Contractors Association Gold Circle Award for Outstanding Workmanship.
Korellis Roofing has worked on a number of high-profile projects such as the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, St. John Evangelist Church in St. John, the Merrillville Recreation Center, Old St. Pat's Rectory in Chicago, Bulldog Park in Crown Point, US Gypsum in Hammond, the Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital, Currie Motors Ford Valparaiso, Accelerate Indoor Speedway in Mokena and Astor House in Chicago.