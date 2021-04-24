Korellis Roofing names a new company president for third time in 61 years

“John has been a pleasure to mentor all these years. I trust him and in the responsibility he feels to keep everyone working at this company," he said. "He puts in the work, puts in the hours, and understands he can’t do this alone.”

Ziolkowski said many others helped groom and develop him into the leader he is today.

“People don’t go into a role like this for fame or fortune,” Ziolkowski said. “They do it because they have a passion for the success of their employees. It is the best feeling to see how many people our team supports — from the employees to their families, children, and even grandchildren. It is the ultimate satisfaction in taking on such a great responsibility.”

The company employs about 120 workers, serving the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. It has won a number of awards, including Master Contractor, Firestone Building Projects Inner Circle of Quality Awards, Indiana Half Century Award and National Roofing Contractors Association Gold Circle Award for Outstanding Workmanship.