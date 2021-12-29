Kube Sports Complex adds massive trampoline park with ninja obstacle course and rock climbing walls

The Air Kube trampoline park can accommodate up to 200 people at one time, owner Frank Buck said. It can be rented out as a whole for parties, corporate retreats or other private events or host multiple birthday parties at the same time.

The facility has four birthday party rooms that seat up to 20 people. The Kube Sports Complex also has concessions and a bar overlooking the indoor ice rink, the first of two planned there.

The Kube Sports Complex invested about $1.5 million in the new family attraction to diversify its business.

"You have to build your hockey groups and youth groups. It takes five years," Buck said. "This helps pay for the ice, which is very expensive. We brought this in to help."

Air Kube also caters to visiting hockey families with kids playing.

"During tournaments, there are a lot of families that want family activities to do. They might have kids too young to play hockey or watch the games," he said. "A lot of people also have parties: birthday parties, office parties, Christmas parties."