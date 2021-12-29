Kube Sports Complex adds massive trampoline park with ninja obstacle course and rock climbing walls

Kids will be able to reach new heights at Hammond's Kube Sports Complex, which built a new jump park meant to be a regional attraction.
The hockey and ice skating arena at 2825 J.F. Mahoney Drive just off the Kennedy Avenue exit on the Borman Expressway has added a huge trampoline park called Air Kube. The massive family attraction features many bounce areas, a ninja obstacle course, trampoline basketball, rock climbing walls, interactive video games and a kids' playground with a ball pit.
Featuring a cute Yeti mascot painted on a few walls, the Air Kube jump park is part of the $7.5 million Kube Sports Complex that serves as home ice for the Purdue University Northwest, Bishop Noll Institute and Munster High School hockey teams, as well as club teams and youth hockey. The 94,000-square-foot facility by Dowling Park hosts youth travel sports tournaments, open skates for the public to go ice skating, and hockey, ice skating and figure skating classes.
The hockey arena at the former Hammond FOP site in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood serves as a regional destination.
"We added a trampoline park that's interactive and really cool," Kube Sports Complex's Amy Radolak said. "It's like Sky Zone. It's a huge trampoline park for kids through adults. But it's not just a huge open area. There's a big open space and different things like the ninja obstacle course."
The Air Kube trampoline park can accommodate up to 200 people at one time, owner Frank Buck said. It can be rented out as a whole for parties, corporate retreats or other private events or host multiple birthday parties at the same time.
The facility has four birthday party rooms that seat up to 20 people. The Kube Sports Complex also has concessions and a bar overlooking the indoor ice rink, the first of two planned there.
The Kube Sports Complex invested about $1.5 million in the new family attraction to diversify its business.
"You have to build your hockey groups and youth groups. It takes five years," Buck said. "This helps pay for the ice, which is very expensive. We brought this in to help."
Air Kube also caters to visiting hockey families with kids playing.
"During tournaments, there are a lot of families that want family activities to do. They might have kids too young to play hockey or watch the games," he said. "A lot of people also have parties: birthday parties, office parties, Christmas parties."
Attractions include interactive video games where kids are physically in the game, such as a version of ping pong where they bounce around and swat the ball back and forth. The games will be regularly updated to keep people coming back.
"If someone comes and beats your record and gets the high score, it will text you that there's a new high score," Buck said. "It will alert you. We want kids to compete. Competition builds character. We tried to make a lot of it interactive so kids aren't just jumping around."
Kids and other visitors can gain admission for 60 minutes, 90 minutes or 120 minutes and must rent special socks for $3 to bounce around.
Air Kube is currently open from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will update its hours on its website.
For more information, visit kubesports.com, airkube.active8pos.com or call 219-230-7200.
