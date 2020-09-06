Labor hoping to return to work safely as coronavirus takes toll on industry, unions, and labor market

"There were no guidelines, no laws, no requirements for what to do," Millsap said. "We had to bargain these issues. Some employers are better than others. Some employers have relaxed absenteeism rules for those who are high-risk who are older or with underlying conditions. Others tell them they have to come to work or be fired. Or if they take time off they get no compensation. It's another case of putting the workers in a very bad position where they have to choose between their health and their job. They don't think about the average working man and woman. And there are workplaces with no representation at all, where nothing is being done to protect the workers or stop the spread of the virus."