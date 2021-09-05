Labor shortages persist: Region employers having trouble finding workers

Wages have increased and states have scaled back enhanced unemployment benefits, but money hasn't been the only factor affecting the labor market as of late.

"We have seen some jobs that were previously minimum wage offering higher wages and sign-on bonuses, which may attract back some workers," Pollak said. "But wages are not the only, or even the most important, factor for workers right now. Things like a safe work environment, both mentally and physically, healthcare and childcare benefits, flexible work schedules have all become increasingly important to workers."

Half the staff

The restaurant industry has been particularly hard-hit.

"We continue to experience a shortage in applicants, across all our locations," Doc's Smokehouse co-owner and Chief BBQ Officer Brent Brashier said. " As a company, we have about 50% of the staff we had pre-pandemic."

The barbecue restaurant, which has locations in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, has been offering incentives to lure more workers back.