Lack of lake ice has NWI bait shops reeling

No ice on the inland lakes from an unseasonably mild winter, so far, is putting a near freeze on sales at bait shops in the area.

Tony Childers, owner of Chief’s Bait Shop in Michigan City, said his business is down 75% compared to this time last winter.

He’s also suffered financial loss from having to replace a lot of live bait that died before it could be purchased by customers.

“It’s trying times for sure,” he said.

Eddie Hueston at Pine Lake Bait and Taxidermy in LaPorte estimates that his sales are down 90% from a typical winter.

Right now, most of his customers are buying crickets and other forms of live bait to feed lizards and other reptiles they keep at home as pets.

“The impact as far as our business here is down big time. Real big. We’re just trying to stay afloat,” Hueston said.

Ice that was thick enough to walk on and cut holes into for wetting a line formed during an arctic blast just before Christmas. Childers said he had so many customers lining up to get inside that he nearly ran out of bait.

Thinking that the subzero weather would lead to a strong ice fishing season, he placed huge orders for red worms, night crawlers and minnows.

However, the ice disappeared several days after Christmas when the temperatures rose and haven’t dipped below freezing long enough for ice to form again.

Childers said he later placed a second order since live bait only lasts for up to 30 days.

“I couldn’t get bait in fast enough, and as soon as I got it in, business dropped, and pretty much all of it died,” he said.

A week ago, Childers decided to not staff his store to save on energy costs. He said customers must call in advance and he’ll meet them at the door with their orders — he lives a short distance away.

“It’s all disappeared in the blink of an eye,” he said.

Childers said the little bait leaving his store is going mostly to a handful of diehard fishermen going for steelhead and salmon in Trail Creek and other streams, even though it’s not time yet for those fish to migrate in from Lake Michigan.

Hueston said he’s still staffing the shop during regular business hours, but things are definitely not the same. Coming in are mostly customers needing bait to feed their reptiles and frustrated ice fishermen wanting to simply visit.

“Last year at this time, we had ice. We were busy. We had customers in here every day. The guys were loving it,” he said.

There is hope.

Coming into the weekend, the National Weather Service forecast temperatures to be hovering around freezing during the day and into the teens at night until at least the end of the month.

If the forecast proves accurate, Childers said, it could take a week or longer for the lakes to safely freeze over.

Hueston is hopeful that it might take just three or four days: “We’re hanging in there. That’s all we can do is hang in there.”