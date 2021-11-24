Laid-off Regal Beloit workers can get trade adjustment benefits

Laid-off Regal Beloit workers qualify for federal trade adjustment benefits that include job training, health insurance and financial assistance as they transition in the workforce.
Wisconsin-based Regal Beloit shuttered the long-running aircraft bearing plant at 2300 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso at the end of October. The former McGill Manufacturing and later Emerson Power Transmission factory had operated in Valpo for more than 110 years, and was at one time Porter County's largest employers.
Over the years, the plant made electric light and wiring products, golf clubs, Venetian blinds, pull-chain switches and switches for washers, dryers, ovens, blenders, fans and power tools. It most recently supplied bearings to a number of helicopters and aircraft both civilian and military. Workers there furnished the key parts to Apache, Osprey and Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, F-35 Lighting fighter jets and even Air Force One.
The new owner opted to shutter the plant after workers went on strike over rising out-of-pocket health care costs, and the two sides couldn't reach an agreement.
Worker Gary McDowell said the plant, where 1,500 once toiled, was down to four workers at the end to fill out the remaining orders, with the oldest three workers at the end having amassed a cumulative time of more than 130 years with the company.
Around 170 union-represented workers were still employed there when they went on strike, expressing concerns with wages as low as $15 and out-of-pocket health care expenses as high as $20,000 a year for a family.
Displaced workers laid off any time after March 16, 2019 qualify for U.S. Department of Labor benefits through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The assistance, meant for workers who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade, includes up to 100% of job training, up to 130 weeks of income support, and reimbursement of up to 90% of costs related to job searches.
Workers over 50 can get wage subsidies of up to $10,000 a year. All workers can qualify for a health care tax credit of 72.5% of qualifying monthly health care premiums
For more information, visit www.in.gov/dwd/taa/, call 317-385-3192 or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Red Nar Mediterranean Grill, Santa, Southlake Mall vendor pop-up and Powell's Books coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Santa!
Returning?
Open
Open
Relocated
Reopening
Under new management
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes