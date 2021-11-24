Laid-off Regal Beloit workers can get trade adjustment benefits

Laid-off Regal Beloit workers qualify for federal trade adjustment benefits that include job training, health insurance and financial assistance as they transition in the workforce.

Wisconsin-based Regal Beloit shuttered the long-running aircraft bearing plant at 2300 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso at the end of October. The former McGill Manufacturing and later Emerson Power Transmission factory had operated in Valpo for more than 110 years, and was at one time Porter County's largest employers.

Over the years, the plant made electric light and wiring products, golf clubs, Venetian blinds, pull-chain switches and switches for washers, dryers, ovens, blenders, fans and power tools. It most recently supplied bearings to a number of helicopters and aircraft both civilian and military. Workers there furnished the key parts to Apache, Osprey and Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, F-35 Lighting fighter jets and even Air Force One.

The new owner opted to shutter the plant after workers went on strike over rising out-of-pocket health care costs, and the two sides couldn't reach an agreement.