Lake and Porter counties seeing some of fastest economic growth in Indiana, study says

  Updated
Lake and Porter counties seeing some of fastest economic growth in Indiana

The Old Crown Point Courthouse in Lake County's county seat is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Lake and Porter counties currently are seeing some of the fastest economic growth in Indiana, according to a new study.

Both Lake County and Porter County ranked among the top 10 out of Indiana's 92 counties in gross domestic product growth, according to the report by New York City-based personal finance website SmartAsset.

Lake County ranked second statewide with a GDP Growth Index of 26.86, trailing only Marion County, the home of Indianapolis that had a GDP Growth Index of 34.6 last year.

In 2021, Lake County experienced 1.5% business growth and 7.1 new building permits per 1,000 homes, the SmartAsset study found. Its gross domestic product grew by $1.037 billion last year

Hamilton County ranked third statewide in economic growth, followed by Allen, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, Elkhart and Tippecanoe counties.

Porter County ranked ninth statewide with a GDP Growth Index of 23.14, according to the SmartAsset study It had 2.8% business growth, 8.4 new building permits per 1,000 homes and $373 million in gross domestic product growth.

Suburban Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis, rounded out the top 10 in the Hoosier State.

LaPorte County ranked 16th statewide with a $231 million year-over-year gross domestic product growth and 2.4 building permits per 1,000 homes. It, however, suffered a 2.1% decline in business growth last year.

Northwest Indiana's more rural, agriculturally oriented communities did not fare as well in the economic study. Jasper County ranked 43rd, Pulaski 78th, Starke 80th and Newton 83rd statewide.

Indiana as a whole experienced 1.1% business growth last year. Statewide, the Hoosier State had 6.5 building permits per 1,000 homes and $166 million in gross domestic product growth.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

