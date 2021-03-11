Lake Area United Way names interim CEO and new board chair

“I feel truly honored to be a part of a legacy of strong inspirational leaders at Lake Area United Way. I’m humbled to lead this dynamic board, and hope to enhance our robust momentum within the community,” Jasaitis said. “I would also like to thank Chris White who guided our organization to advance our commitment to ALICE families and to provide assistance to those in need during the pandemic.”

The Lake Area United Way strives to help struggling working families, such as by helping them find affordable child care and maintain financial stability. It works with a number of nonprofits across Northwest Indiana such as the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities Safe Haven Homeless Prevention, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Haven House, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army and St. Jude House.

“It’s been an honor serving as board chair for the past two years as Lake Area United Way completed its transition to becoming an ALICE-focused collaborative agency,” White said. “I was fortunate to join the board just after Lisa Daugherty was named CEO and I’m proud to have been a part of the transition she led, taking the organization from the traditional ‘community chest’ style organization to becoming focused on helping struggling, hard-working families in Lake County.