Lake Area United Way names interim CEO and new board chair

Lake Area United Way named David Nicole its interim president and CEO after Lisa Daugherty stepped down to become president and CEO of the Valparaiso-based Center for Workforce Innovations.
“It’s an honor to work with Lake Area United Way during this time of change. I look forward to working with the team and helping them continue the great work they have been doing in the community,” Nicole said.
Nicole, a Fort Wayne native, has worked for United Way for nearly 20 years. He has worked as president and CEO of the United Way of Allen County in Northeast Indiana and in management roles for the United Way in South Carolina. He also founded Headwinds Consulting.
He will serve as president and CEO until Lake United Way finds a long-term replacement for Daugherty.
“We wish Lisa Daugherty continued success with her newest endeavor and appreciate the six years of strategic leadership that she provided Lake Area United Way,” board chair Michael Jasaitis said. “We also welcome David Nicole who possesses the vision, diligence, and experience to continue to guide our organization through this transition of leadership in order to advance our vital commitment to those whom we serve.”
Jasaitis, an attorney at Austgen Kuiper Jasaitis P.C., is succeeding The Times Media Company Publisher Chris White as board chair.
“I feel truly honored to be a part of a legacy of strong inspirational leaders at Lake Area United Way. I’m humbled to lead this dynamic board, and hope to enhance our robust momentum within the community,” Jasaitis said. “I would also like to thank Chris White who guided our organization to advance our commitment to ALICE families and to provide assistance to those in need during the pandemic.”
The Lake Area United Way strives to help struggling working families, such as by helping them find affordable child care and maintain financial stability. It works with a number of nonprofits across Northwest Indiana such as the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities Safe Haven Homeless Prevention, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Haven House, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army and St. Jude House.
“It’s been an honor serving as board chair for the past two years as Lake Area United Way completed its transition to becoming an ALICE-focused collaborative agency,” White said. “I was fortunate to join the board just after Lisa Daugherty was named CEO and I’m proud to have been a part of the transition she led, taking the organization from the traditional ‘community chest’ style organization to becoming focused on helping struggling, hard-working families in Lake County.
"I can’t thank Lisa enough for the work that she did. The partnerships that Lisa forged with nonprofits and government agencies will endure and will continue to pay dividends for years down the road. We are very fortunate to have David working with our team as interim CEO. David understands our mission and the work left to be done, and we will continue to grow under his stewardship."