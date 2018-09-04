The Lake County IN Economic Alliance is launching a new initiative marketing the county as "Positioned for Prosperity" while it uses a Legacy Foundation grant to help upgrade the database used by businesses and developers to search available properties in Lake County.
The Legacy grant of $15,000 is for LCEA's "Properties, Projects & Possibilities" project aimed at growing the quantity and improving the quality of the property database's offerings. The Zoom Prospector, GIS-based system, offers a variety of information on communities and available properties. It operates in coordination with the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
The LCEA explained: "By working with property owners, developers, real estate professionals, communities and the county to identify sites and buildings, the anticipated result is a more robust feed into the state system, more comprehensive response packages, community profiles, improved data sets and tracking leading to Lake County specific analytics."
LCEA officials said the organization fields more than 1,500 general inquiries annually. It aims to serve as a "one-stop shop" for business development assistance, including location of suitable properties for new or relocating businesses.
"This gives them a more thorough listing of sites in Lake County," said LCEA President and CEO Karen Lauerman of the project.
LCEA Vice President of Economic Development Don Koliboski noted that Lake County's many municipalities and significant area of unincorporated land provide a challenge to maintening a thorough database.
"The importance of having a clear and precise record of available buildings and land spaces is critical," Koliboski said. With the system upgrade, "we're going to be able to respond more clearly and more thoroughly to leads."
The group is also touting its new "Positioned for Prosperity" theme.
"Position as it relates to geography is the simplest concept to relate," Lauerman said in announcing it. "How we position our communities and county within the context of available sites and buildings, workforce, infrastructure, business environment, lower cost of business, quality of place and other decision factors that set Lake County apart from competitors in the global marketplace is more critical to attracting and retaining quality jobs and investment."
Interest is concentrated in the area's traditional strengths.
"We continue to see a heavy percentage of our projects in manufacturing," Lauerman said. She said transportation, distribution and logistics — which includes e-commerce is second in interest.
And, "one of the industrial clusters that's been moving up to the forefront is food processing and distribution," Lauerman noted.
Visit lcea.us for more information.