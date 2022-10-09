Lake County Historical Society launches Fresh New Start initiative

CROWN POINT — As it gears up for its 150th anniversary in 2025 and restructures after the death of its longtime president last year, the Lake County Historical Society is looking for a fresh start.

The historical society that aims to tell the stories of people and places in Lake County has launched a Fresh New Start initiative, looking to raise funds, recruit volunteers and rebrand to be more relevant.

It aims to fund and roll out new exhibits at the Lake County Historical Museum, the 40-year-old faciliity on the second floor of the historic Old Lake Court House on the downtown Crown Point square.

"We are excited to welcome new people with ideas for highlighting our rich history and to help us launch this initiative," President Scott Hudnall said. "People ready to be involved at the ground level are encouraged to interview with us. We are eager to welcome a diverse group of volunteers into both leadership and operational roles as we increase our community engagement and develop a history attraction that our society, the county citizens, and the Lake Court House Foundation will be proud of."

The Lake County Historical Society dates back to 1875 when it was founded by Lake County's first historian, Timothy H. Ball, and other civic-minded citizens.

It recently landed a Heritage Support Grant for Museum Concepting and Evaluation from the Indiana Historical Society. It used the Lilly Endowment funds to hire a consultant who helped the dramatic rebranding of The Museum at Lassen's Resort, which got a massive makeover, fresh new exhibits and boat tours.

Inspired in part by the success of the history museum in neighboring Cedar Lake, the Lake County Historical Society wants to develop its museum into a historical attraction and "the hub connecting historians across Lake County's diverse group of cultural centers from the Lake Michigan shoreline to the Kankakee River."

It for instance is looking to shine more light on Crown Point history like the 170,000 marriage licenses issued between 1915 and 1940 when it was widely sought out as a marriage mill.

"We share in the Society's enthusiasm and appreciate their transparency as this initiative begins," Lake Court House Foundation President David Walden said. "We are pleased with the progress they've made to date. We look forward to the enhancements they are proposing to elevate not only the museum, but also the Court House visitors' experience in ways that haven't been explored in the past. It will provide yet another reason to come and enjoy this grand building.”

The historical society and museum is recalibrating after its longtime president and museum director Bruce Woods died last year.

"It was natural for me to assume the leadership role at first," Secretary Barb Koby said. "But Scott's youthful energy, thorough decision-making, and dedicated long-term volunteerism, all pointed to his timely transition as our society president. I’m impressed and look forward to what the museum can become."

The museum at 1 Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays May through October.

For more information, visit lchsmuseum.org.