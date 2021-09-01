 Skip to main content
Lake County Junior Surveyor Program aims to interest kids in surveying and engineering
 Joseph S. Pete

A new Lake County Junior Surveyor Program aims to interest kids in a career in the surveying field.

Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. is rolling out the program, which is designed for elementary school children between the ages of 5 and 10. The aim is to spark curiosity in a future in land surveying or a related occupation.

"The Lake County Junior Surveyor Program is designed to get kids interested in surveying, engineering and thinking spatially," Emerson said in a news release.

Participating children do activities on the Lake County Surveyor's website. Upon successful completion of an assignment, they get a certificate and an official badge sent to them in the mail.

"The first activity is to draw the layout of a local neighborhood park showing the location of park equipment, trees, benches and other items in the park, and how the park is oriented north, south, east and west," Emerson said in the news release.

Emerson also plans to make presentations to elementary school classrooms, either in person or virtually, across Lake County.

He's willing to teach school kids in Northwest Indiana classes about surveying, engineering and the natural environment. All students who take part can get badges and certificates.

Teachers can schedule a presentation at their school by calling Lake County Surveyor’s Office at 219-755-3745. 

To learn more or sign up, visit www.lakecountyin.org/departments/surveyor/junior-surveyor-program.

