Lake County mask order enforcement largely on honor system

CROWN POINT — Due to employee burnout and vacations, the Lake County Health Department sometimes has just a single nurse on the job amid the greatest pandemic since the influenza of 1918-19.

So the department certainly does not have the staff or resources to patrol the more than 550 square miles under its jurisdiction to ensure some 400,000 residents are complying with Dr. Chandana Vavilala's Monday order for everyone in Lake County to wear a face mask in public places when social distancing is not possible.

As a result, it largely is up to Lake County businesses to enforce the directive by requesting all customers or visitors comply with the mask requirement, and telling customers who refuse to wear a mask to leave their premises.

But Vavilala's order does not threaten businesses that allow customers to wander around mask-free, and it does not request county or municipal law enforcement agencies assist in the enforcement of the mask order.

It also does not specify any civil or criminal penalties for individuals who, for whatever reason, choose to increase their risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 by not wearing a mask.