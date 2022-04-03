Lake County ranks fourth statewide in manufacturing jobs and is home to some of the state's largest manufacturers, a new report found.

Industry Select, a business intelligence database service, found Lake County ranked fourth statewide with 30,241 manufacturing jobs. The Indiana Harbor Works steel mill in East Chicago and Gary Works steel mill both ranked among the top 10 manufacturers in the state.

"With its low business costs, top-notch infrastructure, and generous incentive programs, Indiana is a major state for manufacturing, home to some top companies in the pharmaceutical, automotive and steelmaking industries," publisher Manufacters' News, Inc. said in its report. "MNI has reported on a number of new facilities opening in the state. Most recently, NHK Seating, which announced plans more than a year ago to open a new facility in the state, has completed construction of its massive 300,000-plus square-foot plant in Frankfort. The new plant, which will serve nearby Subaru of Indiana, is expected to create 100 jobs over the next four years."

Indiana has an estimated 9,472 manufacturing companies, including some of the biggest in the transportation equipment and pharmaceutical sectors. The manufacturing industry employs an estimated 589,816 workers statewide.

Marion County has 80,179 manufacturing jobs, Elkhart 67,516 factory jobs and Allen County 32,546 manufacturing jobs, according to the study.

Lake County, the second's second most populous, places just ahead of St. Joseph County, which has 21,691 manufacturing jobs in and around South Bend.

Indianapolis, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Lafayette and Columbus lead the state in manufacturing jobs, Industry Select found.

About 25% of the state's manufacters export products internationally, 12% import raw materials, 10% are publicly owned, 2% are women-owned and 1% are minority-owned.

Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works ranked eighth statewide with about 4,100 employees while U.S. Steel's Gary Works was 10th with about 3,800, the report found. Eli Lily & Co. in Indianapolis, the pharmaceutical giant known for Prozac and insulin, was the biggest manufacter in the state with more than 10,100 employees.

