Lake County restaurants lobby state for coronavirus relief, warn of widespread closures

The restaurant owners worry that the temporary closures could end up becoming permanent in many cases.

"If nothing is done, we would be shocked if even half of the places you and your constituents love to eat, drink, and gather, will ever reopen. This means local owned businesses permanently closed, joblessness, and millions in tax revenue lost," Massucci wrote. "The trickle-down effect is that with no money, landlords will have empty buildings. Food purveyors and restaurant supply companies will have nowhere to sell their goods. If chefs have no one to cook for, we can’t pay them. Servers, bussers and front of the house staff have no gratuities and no income. We worry how our workers will survive, let alone contribute to the local economy."

Local restaurants fear independent and mom-and-pop eateries will be the hardest hit. They are concerned the failure of many local restaurants would leave Northwest Indiana sapped of its unique character and serviced more by big corporate chains.