Lake County stores reopen with new precautions

"It's just not safe," she said. "It's a really big change for us because we've always welcomed kids in here, but this is just better for everybody right now. They're not as conscious of the safety protocols of the adults."

Many workers continue to stay home because they're in elderly or retired so some of the 70 vendors have stepped up to help out.

"They're being extra safe as they should," she said. "We don't want anyone coming in until they feel it's safe to do so."

Nosal was glad to see regulars again and put out a chalkboard sign on the sidewalk that read, "Welcome back, we missed you."

"We're doing the best we can to make people feel comfortable and safe," she said. "We're seeing our regulars who couldn't wait to see us and hearing the stories. The first customer who came in was a regular who made a small purchase and then we caught up on life for a little bit."

She's not sure when or if things will ever get completely back to normal.