Lake Etta County Park may become Lake County convention, entertainment hub

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is continuing to craft legislation aimed at developing a Lake County convention or entertainment facility in or around Lake Etta County Park in Gary.

Senate Bill 373 was scheduled for review by the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday. It was pulled from the committee's agenda, however, after Melton decided the plan needed additional polishing.

The two-term lawmaker said he's hopeful his revised proposal will be heard by the Senate panel sometime before Thursday's deadline for Senate legislation to advance out of committee.

As originally devised, the measure creates a framework for centering a long-sought Lake County convention center, or a venue for "entertainment related events serving national or regional markets," immediately southeast of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana or roughly adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street.

Lake Etta County Park would be the hub of the "Lake County Convention and Entertainment District" that would be established by the Lake County Council and managed by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), according to the legislation.