Lake Park Plaza, a Hobby Lobby-anchored shopping center in Michigan City, sells to new owner

Lake Park Plaza, a 114,867-square-foot shopping center in Michigan City that's anchored by the arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby, sold to a new owner.

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged for the sale of the property, which is also home to Joann, Citi Trends and other stores.

RCG Ventures, an Atlanta-based real estate investment group, sold the outdoor shopping center to a private investment fund in Miami for an undisclosed sum. The property was listed for $6.34 million.

“The Hobby Lobby recently extended its lease for 10 years and has experienced a strong uptick in sales volumes chainwide," Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Eric Wohl said.

Harley has sold more than $380 million in retail properties across the Midwest over the last two years.