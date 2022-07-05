Lake, Porter counties ranked among fastest growing economies in Indiana, study finds

Lake and Porter counties' economies rank among the fastest-growing in Indiana, according to a new study.

Lake County placed second statewide in gross domestic product growth from 2020 to 2021, according to a study by the New York City-based personal finance website SmartAsset.

Lake County's GDP grew by $1.3 billion, trailing only Marion County, which saw $2.41 billion GPD growth over the same period.

Indiana's second-most populous county experienced 1.5% business growth and issued 7.1 new building permits per 1,000 homes, the SmartAsset report found. Statewide, Lake County ranked 43rd in business growth, 30th in new building permits and 21st in incoming investment.

Hamilton County ranked third statewide with $961 million GPD growth, Allen fourth with $958 million GPD growth, St. Joseph fifth with $601 million GPD growth, Vanderburgh sixth with $519 million GPD growth, Elkhart seventh with $509 million GPD growth, Tippecanoe eighth with $379 million GDP growth, Porter County ninth with $373 million GPD growth and Hendricks 10th with $348 million GPD growth.

Allen County is home to Fort Wayne, St. Joseph to South Bend, Vanderburgh to Evansville and Tippecanoe to West Lafayette. Hamilton and Hendricks counties are Indianapolis suburbs.

Porter County experienced 2.8% business growth from 2020 to 2021 and issued 8.4 new building permits per 1,000 homes. Statewide, Porter County ranked 29th in business growth, 20th in business permits and 9th in incoming investment.

LaPorte County ranked 16th in GPD, 77th in business growth, 73rd in new building permits and 75th in incoming investment.

