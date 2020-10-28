Lake Station barbecue restaurant 's brisket crowned Best in the Midwest

Smokin' E's BBQ in Lake Station has the meats.
Its beef brisket was crowned Best of the Midwest at a Master Pro Kansas City Barbeque Society competition in Union Grove, Wisconsin. Its brisket placed first out of 50 competitors.
"It's pretty amazing because brisket is king of the meats and we had amazing competition," owner Tim Easton said. "It was an honor just getting in and we finished first place."
Easton, his wife Ginny Easton, his son CJ Easton, his wife's sister Casey Harman and Mike Robertson served on the winning team at the professional tournament. The family opened Smokin' E's BBQ in a former Maxwell Street Polish restaurant space at 2401 Central Ave. in Lake Station three years ago. The southern-style barbecue restaurant is the only one to have any staying power in that spot, where others have folded in a few months. But it lately has been struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've been cooking barbecue a little over 20 years and doing catering for 12 years," Tim Easton said. "We smoke brisket, pulled pork and sausages. The biggest selling things are brisket and ribs."
He got into barbecue after eating at the famous Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q while visiting his brother down in Alabama.
"He's got trophies in his restaurant. We went in there and just loved the food," he said. "After that I couldn't stop thinking about barbecue. I love everything about it. It's our passion."
Smokin' E's BBQ smokes its meats a minimum of 14 hours the traditional way in pits Easton hand-built in the backyard.
"We're always feeding it with wood," he said. "This isn't the set-and-forget most restaurants do on electric grills. We're outside freezing in the winter and sweating in the summer. With all the work that goes into it, it's a pretty good product. It's true traditional barbecue with hickory and a little bit of cherry."
Smokin' E's BBQ makes its own sweet spicy ketchup-based barbecue sauce in-house. It also sells smoked wings, deep-fried tacos with pulled pork, and sides like spoon corn bread. It also has a food truck that visits local auto dealerships and grand openings and a catering business that feeds weddings, graduations and other parties.
Its brick-and-mortar restaurant is currently a small business with six tables that focuses mainly on to-go, but Easton is looking for a larger space to expand to. Easton hopes to eventually pass the eatery on to his son so he can have a career.
For now, he's basking in the glory of the big Master Pro Series win in Wisconsin.
"It's like if you're a deer hunter and bag the biggest buck of your life," he said. "Big Bob Gibson's had all these trophies. When you win one, it's like 'holy cow, this is amazing.'"
For more information, call 219-654-4141 or find the business on Facebook.