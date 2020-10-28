Lake Station barbecue restaurant 's brisket crowned Best in the Midwest

Smokin' E's BBQ in Lake Station has the meats.

Its beef brisket was crowned Best of the Midwest at a Master Pro Kansas City Barbeque Society competition in Union Grove, Wisconsin. Its brisket placed first out of 50 competitors.

"It's pretty amazing because brisket is king of the meats and we had amazing competition," owner Tim Easton said. "It was an honor just getting in and we finished first place."

Easton, his wife Ginny Easton, his son CJ Easton, his wife's sister Casey Harman and Mike Robertson served on the winning team at the professional tournament. The family opened Smokin' E's BBQ in a former Maxwell Street Polish restaurant space at 2401 Central Ave. in Lake Station three years ago. The southern-style barbecue restaurant is the only one to have any staying power in that spot, where others have folded in a few months. But it lately has been struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been cooking barbecue a little over 20 years and doing catering for 12 years," Tim Easton said. "We smoke brisket, pulled pork and sausages. The biggest selling things are brisket and ribs."

He got into barbecue after eating at the famous Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q while visiting his brother down in Alabama.