Lakefront Career Network seeks spotlight nominations

The Lakefront Career Network seeks nominations for its 2023 Spotlight Organization.

The organization, which is the young professionals’ group of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, chooses one nonprofit a year to highlight in a year-long partnership. It raises awareness about the organization while giving its volunteers the chance to connect with like-minded professionals and make significant contributions to their community. 

“The Spotlight Organization partnership offers a unique opportunity for an organization to reach new audiences, communicate their mission, and raise awareness for their events throughout the year,” said Matt Weber, chairman of the Lakefront Career Network. “It’s always a pleasure to also work with the individuals who make up the Spotlight Organization and see firsthand the many efforts that go into making a difference and leaving a positive impact in our community.”

The Lakefront Career Network has previously spotlighted the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, the Boys and Girls Clubs of LaPorte County, Reins of Life, Dunebrook and The Michiana Humane Society.

It’s opening to nonprofits in Michigan City and surrounding communities in LaPorte County.

To qualify, a 501(c)3 must have been established for five years, have a strong presence in Michigan City, have an active need and be willing to coordinate involvement with the Lakefront Career Network.

The Lakefront Career Network will accept nominations through Oct. 14.

For more information, visit mcachamber.com/spotlight-organization or email jelwood@mcachamber.com.

