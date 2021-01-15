 Skip to main content
Lakefront Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond hires new Chief Strategy Officer
Lakefront Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond hires new Chief Strategy Officer

Lakefront Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond hires new Chief Strategy Officer

John Greenwood

The recently opened lakefront Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond has appointed a new chief strategy officer.

The data center, at the border of Chicago and Indiana on the site of the former State Line Generating Plant, hired John Greenwood, who has more than two decades of experience with information technology, cloud computing and data centers.

“We’re thrilled to add John to our team. He brings a lot of diverse technical and business experience to DX and we’re very excited to present those skills as a valuable resource for our customers,” said Thomas Dakich, managing member.

A graduate of Marquette University, the University of Dallas and Southern Methodist University, Greenwood has a long history in the IT business, specializing in data center management, cybersecurity, cloud computing, corporate development and internet-of-things.

He most recently worked as senior vice president of sales for Aligned Energy, in which he led sales, marketing strategies and strategic partnerships.

As chief strategy officer, he's tasked with driving growth, developing strategic initiatives, and providing customers with the performance they need.

Construction recently wrapped up on the first phase of the Digital Crossroad campus. It now has a 105,000-square-foot, 20 megawatt data center with dedicated dark fiber access on a 15-acre site on the lakefront. Plans call for expanding the data center to include 1.7 million square feet and 100MW of data center capacity.

For more information, visit digitalcrossroad.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

