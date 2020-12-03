Lakefront Hammond data center hires senior vice president to chase customers, revenue

Digital Crossroad, the new lakefront Hammond data center that opened on the old State Line Generating Plant site near the Chicago border last month, hired a new senior vice president to chase customers and revenue.

The wholesale data center on Lake Michigan at the state line brought on Brent Streetman, who has 25 years of experience in sales, marketing leadership and executive management. In his role as senior vice president, he will be tasked with new customer acquisitions, partnership and leadership on the revenue pursuit team's market strategies.

“Our local presence is growing, and we are working closely with state and regional partners to truly make a transformative difference for Northwest Indiana and the entire state of Indiana. The addition of new industry leaders like Brent to our work is inspiring, and we are very glad he chose to join us,” said Thomas P. Dakich, managing member of Digital Crossroad.

Streetman, a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in business management, has worked over the years with both startups and larger enterprise organizations at Anixter, Compass Datacenters, and Aligned.