Lakefront Hammond data center lands major client

Digital Crossroad, the new lakefront data center in Hammond, has landed a major new client.

The wholesale data storage provider at the former State Line Generating Plant on Lake Michigan along the border of Chicago and Northwest Indiana isn't identifying the company to preserve confidentiality, but identifies it as a "publicly traded firm with a global presence" and a "top 10 content delivery network client."

Content delivery networks such as Cloudflare, Amazon CloudFront and Alibaba Cloud CDN support internet content through proxy servers at geographically scattered data centers, making it faster for internet users to download software, social media pages, e-commerce sites, streaming entertainment and other online content, and also sometimes provide security.

"We're thrilled to welcome this premier CDN to Digital Crossroad and Northwest Indiana. We have the people, technology, and strong public-private relationships to support their growth and success," said Thomas Dakich, managing partner with DX.

Digital Crossroad is a 105,000 square foot, 20-Megawatt facility on a 77-acre site that aims to "transform Northwest Indiana into a beacon of 21st century digital industry."