Lakefront home by noted architect hits market for $1.119 million

An 86-year-old home designed by noted modernist architect Paul Schweikher has hit the market in LaPorte with an asking price of more than $1 million.

Schweikher is a renowned mid-century modern architect who exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the Century of Progress International Exposition in Chicago. He served as chairman of the prestigious Yale School of Architecture and the Carnegie School of Architecture and designed houses and university buildings all over the country.

In 1936, he designed the Guenther House, a lakefront house on Pine Lake in LaPorte that was featured in the Architectural Forum in 1939.

"Schweikher may not be well known among the general public, but he’s a prominent figure in the architecture world," said Kelley Regan of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, whose Michigan City office is listing the home. "The Schweikher House Preservation Trust in Chicago's suburbs exists to keep Paul’s legacy alive. This home fell off their radar and they had been searching for it after seeing it in a magazine from 1939 — they knew it was in LaPorte but didn’t know where, or if it even existed, until several years ago."

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is now listed for sale for $1.199 million. The two-story cottage-style home recently underwent a $500,000 renovation that added an open concept chef's kitchen, dining area and screened porch.

The 4,121-square-foot house has 13 rooms, including a rec room and pool room. It also has a sauna, hot tub and six-car detached garage.

The 1.3-acre property on Pine Lake, the biggest of LaPorte's lakes, includes a private beach, picnic area and boat lift.

Schweikher designed many notable properties, such as the Third Unitarian Church that's now listed as a Chicago landmark and the Paul Schweikher House and Studio in Schaumburg that's now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. His Alfred A. Schiller House in Glen Ellyn also is on the National Register of Historic Places.

His other buildings include the Josiah Willard Gibbs Research Laboratories at Yale University, Allen Hall at the University at Buffalo in New York, the Student Union at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, the Carnegie Library, Knoxville Branch in Pittsburgh and the WQED Building in Pittsburgh.

