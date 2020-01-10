{{featured_button_text}}

A foot and ankle surgeon at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute in Crown Point and Schererville was elected as a teaching faculty member for the Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons, a national surgical society that studies treatments for extremity nerve disease.

Dr. Aaron Ruter will teach for the nerve association, which attempts to advance the field of nerve surgery, help surgeons across the country sharpen their skills, and further the level of extremity care. He also was named a fellow and elected board member of the The Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons.

“I am proud and excited to be elected to roles in both teaching and leadership at this vital organization,” Ruter said. “Sharing the techniques I’ve learned with other surgeons from all around the country is very rewarding, and working with them to further develop what we do and how we can help our patients is a true honor.”

A graduate of Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Ohio, Ruter had a surgical residency at  Midwestern University and Franciscan Alliance in Dyer. Board-qualified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, he completed a fellowship at Indiana Foot & Ankle in Jasper, where he studied diabetic nerve care and diabetic limb salvage and reconstruction. 

He now specializes in foot and ankle trauma, diabetic limb salvage, diabetic nerve care and surgery and total ankle replacement.

Ruter provides foot and ankle care for Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute at 12800 Mississippi Parkway in Crown Point and at The Crossings at 833 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville.

For more information, call 219-921-1444 or visit www.LBJI.com.

