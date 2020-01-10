A foot and ankle surgeon at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute in Crown Point and Schererville was elected as a teaching faculty member for the Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons, a national surgical society that studies treatments for extremity nerve disease.
Dr. Aaron Ruter will teach for the nerve association, which attempts to advance the field of nerve surgery, help surgeons across the country sharpen their skills, and further the level of extremity care. He also was named a fellow and elected board member of the The Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons.
“I am proud and excited to be elected to roles in both teaching and leadership at this vital organization,” Ruter said. “Sharing the techniques I’ve learned with other surgeons from all around the country is very rewarding, and working with them to further develop what we do and how we can help our patients is a true honor.”
A graduate of Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Ohio, Ruter had a surgical residency at Midwestern University and Franciscan Alliance in Dyer. Board-qualified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, he completed a fellowship at Indiana Foot & Ankle in Jasper, where he studied diabetic nerve care and diabetic limb salvage and reconstruction.
He now specializes in foot and ankle trauma, diabetic limb salvage, diabetic nerve care and surgery and total ankle replacement.
Ruter provides foot and ankle care for Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute at 12800 Mississippi Parkway in Crown Point and at The Crossings at 833 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville.
For more information, call 219-921-1444 or visit www.LBJI.com.
Best Allergy and Asthma Specialist
FIRST PLACE
Allergy & Asthma Specialists
9008 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
3156 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage
15900 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
219-513-8923
Dr. Sanjay C. Patel has more than 15 years of professional experience treating children and adults in Northwest Indiana. He founded Allergy & Asthma Specialists to treat the most challenging allergy, asthma and immunodeficiency patients. The board-certified practice provides university-level care to patients in a community practice setting.
Among the services offered are allergy skin testing, allergy shots/immunotherapy, food testing and treatment for a number of other conditions, including sinus problems, sinus headaches, chronic cough, immune deficiencies and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Patel completed his undergraduate and medical school training at Loyola University in Chicago, internal medicine residency at Northwestern University and fellowship training in Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at the University of California-Irvine. He’s a recognized regional expert in asthma, angioedema, atopic dermatitis, drug reactions, eosinophilic esophagitis, immunodeficiencies, sinusitus, stinging insect allergies, urticaria/hives and a number of other conditions. He regularly participates in clinical drug trials and consults the food manufacturing industry, providing educational lectures on the dangers of allergies and their implications in the food supply. He is also on the teaching faculty at Indiana University School of Medicine as an assistant professor of medicine.
SECOND PLACE
CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers
99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A
Merrillville
219-318-1192
THIRD PLACE
Allergy Asthma Care
5521 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 100
Crown Point
219-756-6100
Best Cardiology Care
FIRST PLACE
Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
Community Hospital’s Cardiac Care Center provides one of the largest cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana.
Community Hospital’s Cardiology team has been recognized for quality care from diagnostic testing and cardiac and peripheral interventions to open heart and valve surgeries, cardiac rehabilitation, heart failure management and disease prevention.
“Our reputation for quality care has attracted some of the most talented heart specialists in the Midwest,” said Dale O'Donnell, vice president of Cardiovascular Services.
Cardiovascular specialists at Community Hospital are skilled in using less invasive procedures for complex heart and vascular care including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), Watchman for atrial fibrillation and Micra, a tiny leadless pacemaker.
Community Hospital has become one of the leading TAVR programs in the Chicago area for the number of procedures performed and their outcomes. TAVRs are performed through a small needle stick through the groin artery, rather than through a traditional “sternotomy,” in which the chest is surgically opened to replace the heart valve. TAVR patients often return home in one to two days, with significantly shorter recovery times over traditional open-heart surgery.
Watchman offers an alternative to long-term blood-thinning warfarin therapy to reduce stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) not caused by a heart valve issue.
Community was also the first in Northwest Indiana to implant the FDA-approved Micra leadless pacemaker designed to slow heartbeat. The size of a large vitamin, the Micra does not require the creation of a pocket under the skin or the use of leads to deliver pacing therapy. The Micra is approved for safe use with MRI.
“Our physicians and staff always strive to do their very best for patients,” O’Donnell said. “This award is a reflection of their dedication and excellence.”
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health
Multiple locations
866-721-111
THIRD PLACE
Cardiovascular Consultants
10010 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-4200
Best Chiropractor
FIRST PLACE
Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic
7051A Kennedy Ave.
Hammond
219-803-6651
As a massage therapist, Dr. Ahmad Sprouse knew well the power of the healing touch. When he was relieved of his severe back pain by a chiropractic doctor, he realized that his calling would include chiropractic manipulation as well as massage.
In September 2018, Dr. Sprouse and his team opened Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic in Hammond. After only eight months, the amazing pain relief, wellness program, and weight loss options have resulted in a Best of the Region win.
“We focus on patient care,” Sprouse said. “We want our patients to have a wonderful experience when they visit us. Many of them are in pain, stressed and depressed, so we want them to leave feeling better physically, mentally, and emotionally.”
As a chiropractic and massage practitioner, Sprouse understands the benefits of holistic and homeopathic treatment.
“The body is an amazing machine,” he said. “We can help heal ourselves, if we provide the right foundation.”
Patients are treated with physical therapy, massage and/or manipulation, homeopathic supplements, CBD products, and other natural options that can help put the body on the healing path.
Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic also offers a weight loss program. “Our doctors provide medical programs to professionally manage your weight loss, ensuring that your specific weight management needs and goals are met without causing distress to your mind or your body,” Sprouse said.
The mission of the office is to make a difference, provide quality care, restore health, offer wellness alternatives, break through limitations, foster hope, achieve goals, in an enjoyable environment, one spine at a time.
The clinic is open six days a week with morning, afternoon, and evening appointments available.
SECOND PLACE
Kauffman Chiropractic
100 W. 84th Drive
Merrillville
219-736-7363
7620 E. 109th Ave.
Crown Point
219-662-9855
THIRD PLACE
Trimboli Chiropractic
12732 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-4144
Best Dentist
FIRST PLACE
Compton and Broomhead Dental Center
901 Fran-Lin Pkwy.
Munster
219-552-8561
Kessler Family Dental and Associates
9161 E. 109th Ave.
Crown Point
219-576-7598
Everyone has a secret to their success, and for the dental offices of Compton and Broomhead / Kessler Family Dental, it’s customer service.
“To us, customer service is made up of several components,” said Dr. Eric Compton. “All of these components together create a wonderful customer experience.”
First is the wide array of services available at the Munster and Winfield locations. The staff provides quality general dentistry for all ages. They also handle periodontal work and gum disease treatment. Cosmetic work such as whitening, Lumineers, implants, Invisalign, crowns, bridges, and cosmetic fillings are their specialty. The practice is a part of Mini Dental Implant Centers of America.
“Our patients appreciate the depth of our comprehensive dentistry work,” Compton said. “We do not have to send patients elsewhere for the work needed. Our staff is educated and trained thoroughly, and we emphasize continuing education. Patients appreciate the fact that they can see the same professionals for all of their oral health concerns.”
Patients are offered a hand massage by the onsite therapist while getting their teeth cleaned. “Not too many places go the extra mile,” he said. “We provide that service because our patients deserve it.” The hours at both sites are very flexible, with appointments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. certain days.
“We make it a point to constantly remember we are here to serve our patients to the best of our abilities. Our loyal, trusted and dedicated team will continue to make your dental experience No. 1 in the Region for years and years to come.”
SECOND PLACE
Puntillo & Crane Orthodontics
Multiple locations
219-662-2264
THIRD PLACE
Wadas Dental & Associates
9307 Calumet Ave., Suite D-2
Munster
219-836-2910
Best Dermatologists
FIRST PLACE
Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana
9120 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-513-9415
311 E. 89th Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-7060
3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 204
Valparaiso
219-769-7060
For the third consecutive year, Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana has been voted Best of the Region for dermatology. What’s the secret to their success?
“We all love what we do,” said Dr. Karen Jordan. “Everyone who works in our offices has a passion for skin care and their part in keeping your skin healthy. When you love what you do for a living, it shows in several ways.”
The bedside manner on display at Dermatology Associates gets rave reviews. “Many patients are fearful,” Jordan said. “They don’t know if these changes are skin cancer and are understandably concerned.”
Most skin issues are not cancerous, and the team at Dermatology Associates works together to diagnose the reason for a change. “Our environment in Northwest Indiana can be harsh,” Jordan said. “A lot of the changes we see are related to cold, dry air, sun, or other environment related conditions.”
Dr. Donna Ward provides the latest medical treatment to help keep your skin healthy and glowing. Stress can cause skin problems and is a frequent underlying issue. “Your body has chemical reactions to stress, and that can cause skin issues, such as acne and shingles,” she said.
“We are pleased to provide access to Skinbetter Science products for our patients,” Jordan said. “We carry several products in our office, and we have access to their online store for the remaining products. The products are backed by decades of clinical research.”
State-of-the-art laser hair removal, dermaplaning, and chemical peels are done in the office by board certified professionals. Medical treatments for skin cancer, moles, shingles, rosacea, and every malady are handled in-house by lasers, blue light, and photodynamic therapy.
Dermatology Associates believes everybody deserves the opportunity to have healthy and beautiful skin. Their team strives to provide the very best care in a comfortable, safe, and friendly environment.
SECOND PLACE
Dermatology Center of Northwest Indiana
A Forefront Dermatology Practice
70 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-662-8822
THIRD PLACE
Dermio Dermatology
9200 Calumet Ave., Suite 203
Munster
219-227-5034
16000 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
219-203-1634
519 N. Halleck St.
DeMotte
219-203-1698
Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
FIRST PLACE
CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers
801 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-2201
1400 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hobart
219-738-2617
99 E. 86th Ave.
Merrillville
219-738-2617
What makes CarePointe stand out from other ENT facilities in Northwest Indiana?
“Board certification,” said Dr. Tom Tarin, board certified in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and a partner at CarePointe. “All of our physicians are board certified in their fields, and that makes all the difference.”
Board certification demonstrates a physician's expertise in a specialty and/or subspecialty. Certification involves a rigorous process of testing and peer evaluation designed and administered by specialists in the specific fields.
That’s why CarePointe has been voted Best Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist for three consecutive years.
“Because of my board certification, I know when surgery is not the best option for a patient, as well as when it is the best option. Unnecessary surgery exposes the patient to serious risks. We learn techniques to treat patients in the appropriate manner.”
A prime example is sublingual therapy for allergies. At CarePointe, patients receive drops to place under their tongue instead of weekly injections. “We provide a 90-day supply, saving the patient time and the discomfort of weekly injections.”
Balloon sinuplasty, an FDA-approved technology to open blocked sinuses without surgery, also is offered.
Recently, CarePointe expanded its services to include audiology, hearing tests and hearing aids. “Our hearing specialists allow us to serve all head and neck issues that are frequently connected to other ENT issues,” said Tarin. “It’s a natural addition to our service at CarePointe.”
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Leonard V. Covello
900 Ridge Rd., Suite E
Munster
219-836-8100
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Bethany Cataldi – Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
2203 45th St.
Highland
219-836-4820
Best Hearing Center
FIRST PLACE
Community Hospital Audiology Services
9054 A Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-703-2460
Audiology Services of Community Hospital provide comprehensive diagnostic testing for hearing, balance and tinnitus assessment including middle-ear testing and other specialized evaluations. It also continues to be the leading program for diagnostic testing and hearing aid fittings for both pediatric and adult patients.
“We have an amazing staff who are truly dedicated to giving patients the very best in hearing health care available today,” said Tricia O’Halloran, licensed audiologist and manager of Community Hospital Audiology Services. “Our staff is versatile and are highly qualified experts in the field. They are trained to evaluate and treat patients from newborns to geriatrics. We take pride in continually improving our services to ensure we are always providing the highest level of care.”
Community Audiology Services offer a complete array of testing for hearing and balance disorders. After thorough evaluation, the team fits patients with the most advanced digital hearing aid technology.
Individual counseling helps patients with hearing loss function more effectively in social, educational and occupational environments. Audiology Services accepts most insurance and offers self-pay discounts for patients without hearing aid benefits.
Inside of the Community Neuroscience & Sports medicine Center is the Dizziness and Balance Center, where they also conduct audiology services.
“We have the dedication and commitment to provide excellent care to residents in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago,” said O’Halloran. “My staff loves what they do, and it shows.”
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center
10110 Donald S. Powers Drive, Suite 202A
Munster
219-836-0022
7134 Calumet Ave.
Hammond
219-931-4725
15900 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
219-365-6333
THIRD PLACE
Clear Ear Hearing Aid Center
827 45th St.
Griffith
219-934-9747
Best Hospital
FIRST PLACE
Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
Community Hospital has consistently achieved national distinction for high-quality care. Most recently the Munster hospital received advanced accreditation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. This certification recognizes Community Hospital’s higher-level resources, clinical programs and advanced medical training in caring for patients who have suffered the most severe types of stroke.
Community Hospital’s Family Birthing Center also is among a handful of facilities in Indiana to receive Perinatal Care Certification from The Joint Commission. The voluntary certification program recognizes hospitals for their achievement in delivering integrated, coordinated and patient-centered care for mothers and their newborns including those who experience high-risk pregnancies and premature births. Community Hospital is the only hospital in Lake or Porter County to provide neonatal physician coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the only hospital that provides in-house OB laborists around the clock.
Other medical areas in which the hospital has received national recognition include cancer care, minimally invasive heart procedures including TAVR, complex spine/neurosurgeries and patient safety.
“Our doctors, nurses and support staff incorporate their best efforts into everything we do,” said Chief Executive Lou Molina. “We remain focused on what matters most to our patients including clinical excellence delivered in a total caring environment.”
Community Hospital has been recognized for superior performance in clinical outcomes and patient experience in the treatment of even common conditions. The hospital is also a leader in advancing the health care landscape in Northwest Indiana, routinely bringing ground-breaking procedures and technologies previously available at only academic medical centers.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health
1201 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-738-2100
THIRD PLACE
St. Mary Medical Center
1500 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hobart
219-942-0551
Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service
FIRST PLACE
Superior Ambulance Service
Various locations
Superior Ambulance Service has served the region for 19 years, but this is the first time it was selected the top ambulance service and medical transportation company in the Best of the Region voting by Times’ readers.
Mary Franco, vice president of Superior, said the win was the result of the company’s great customer service. Superior serves Munster, Dyer, Highland, Griffith, East Chicago, Merrillville and Chesterton along with the Community and Franciscan health systems. It is the largest privately held ambulance service in the U.S. with 2,800 employees.
Initially based in Elmhurst, Ill., the company added a second headquarters to serve the Lake County area with ground and helicopter service, Franco said.
“We were very honored and pleasantly surprised to win because we were very aware the ‘Best of’ was out there,” she said. “We reinvest in the company, technology and personnel to give us the ability to keep on providing great customer service.”
SECOND PLACE
InHealth Ambulance Service
9835 Express Drive
Highland
153 W. U.S. Hwy. 6
Valparaiso
107 Lincolnway
LaPorte
219-838-4444
Indianahealth.care
THIRD PLACE
Elite Ambulance
1944 N. Griffith Blvd., Suite F
Griffith
219-923-5556
Best Nursing Care/Acute Rehab Community
FIRST PLACE
Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-934-0750
Hartsfield Village provides holistic care with an interdisciplinary team that treats the mind, body and spirit. The full complement of medical staff includes medical director and nurse practitioner 24/7 with in-house consultative physician specialties that include physiatry, neurology, pulmonology and psychiatry.
That emphasis on round-the-clock-care is a major reason Hartsfield was voted Best of the Region Nursing Care/Acute Rehab.
Hartsfield Village maintains quality CMS rankings and has Joint Commission Accreditation with Post-Acute Care Certification. Hartsfield Village is proud to be part of the Community Healthcare System, one of the nation’s most respected health care organizations.
“At Hartsfield Village, patients will find a personal and premier experience that in many cases accelerates the healing process,” said Leslie Darrow-Corley, executive director. “There is a true collaboration between our nursing staff, therapists and the medical team. We maintain state-of-the-art equipment in multiple gyms that closely resemble upscale sports medicine clinics. Our beautiful environment and many amenities including scenic courtyards, walking paths, a putting green.”
SpaPointe salon, massage therapy, an artisan café and gourmet coffee bar are all meant to complement the healing process.
“Our team of experts is knowledgeable and compassionate, dedicated to the well being of every patient we serve,” Darrow-Corley said. “Hartsfield Village selects the very best for our team by hiring new members who both value and maintain a high degree of empathy. Our physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapists are true healers who make a difference every day. Our therapists believe in our patients’ ability to not only achieve, but in many cases, surpass their planned goals.”
SECOND PLACE
Symphony Post Acute Network
2775 Village Point
Chesterton
219-304-6700
1555 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-323-8700
1532 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-515-4700
THIRD PLACE
Wittenberg Village
1200 E. Luther Drive
Crown Point
219-663-3860
Best Orthopedics
FIRST PLACE
Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana
Multiple locations
219-924-3300
Dr. Nitin Khanna believes that a “patient centered approach” is why Northwest Indiana voters selected Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana as Best of the Region in Orthopedics.
“Our entire team is proud to accept this honor from the patients of Northwest Indiana as it affirms our patient centered approach,” Khanna said. “The entire staff at all OSNI locations deserve a tremendous amount of credit for their teamwork in achieving excellent patient care.”
That personalized care begins with access to an OSNI team member within 24 hours, according to Khanna. “When a person is in pain, immediate access to a specialist is critical to great outcomes,” he said.
OSNI physicians have trained at the most prestigious programs in the country and are on staff at every hospital in the region. “Our philosophy focuses on exhaustive nonoperative care prior to considering surgery,” Khanna said. “Our surgeons have published and presented at national and international meetings and are considered experts in the field of minimally invasive and outpatient surgery.”
OSNI has also become the leader in providing second opinions to patients considering surgery. At OSNI, all patients are treated as part of the OSNI family.
This is the 9th consecutive year that Orthopedic Specialists has been voted Best of the Region. With multiple locations across Northwest Indiana, Saturday and evening appointments, and state-of-the-art technology and equipment, OSNI is committed to ensuring patients receive world-class care.
SECOND PLACE
Bone and Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
THIRD PLACE
Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
Best Pain Management
FIRST PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
For the second consecutive year, Bone & Joint Specialists has been voted Best of the Region for Best Pain Management. Dr. Michael Knesek, an expert in Sports Medicine who treats complex hip and shoulder disorders, credits the philosophy practiced at Bone & Joint for its success.
“Pain management does not mean pain medications,” he said.
Knesek continued: “What we explain to our patients is that pain management does not mean you’re taking medications with potential risks and side effects for the rest of your life,” he said. “People hear the phrase pain management and they are fearful of addictive medications, so they suffer in silence. But we can show them a better way to a higher quality of life.”
Pain management at Bone & Joint always begins with a comprehensive examination. “We need to know the source of your pain, and also understand how that problem may be impacting other joints and muscles,” Knesek said. “Once we have a clear picture of your situation, we can work on clearing up your pain.”
Physical therapy is at the top of Bone & Joint’s treatment list. Anti-inflammatory medicines may be used short-term, as well as low-dose pain medications. Once pain and inflammation are significantly reduced, patients are weaned off medications. For complex cases, Knesek may use ortho biologic injections, platelet rich plasma, stem cells or cortisone. Others on the team may use epidurals, facet blocks and nerve blocks. These can reduce inflammation within the spine or joints.
“Bone & Joint has extensive experience in the field of pain management, and we are always on the leading edge of new technology. We can help you become pain free. Surgery is always the last resort given to reduce your pain,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
THIRD PLACE
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists
Multiple locations
219-836-7246
Best Pediatric Care
FIRST PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
Franciscan Health pediatric services are designed to meet the unique medical, emotional, and developmental needs of children.
“We are thankful for the trust that parents throughout the Region have placed in our Franciscan Physician Network pediatricians and nurse practitioners to provide compassionate care to their children,” said Robert Blaszkiewicz, communications and media relations specialist. “From the tiniest infant to the maturing teenager, Franciscan Health’s medical staff is mission driven to keep children healthy.”
That includes routine exams and vaccinations.
“Beyond physical well-being, our pediatricians are also involved with treatment of other problems that can affect children and adolescents, including behavioral difficulties, developmental issues, social stresses and depression or anxiety disorder,” Blaszkiewicz said. “At our Dyer location, we offer an adolescent residential treatment program for youths, ages 12 through 18, providing a highly structured and controlled environment.”
Franciscan’s commitment is also evident in their community outreach programs, from Diaper Drive to Safe Kids Day to teach children and parents how to prevent accidents and injuries.
SECOND PLACE
Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
THIRD PLACE
Kids First Pediatrics on 30
1160 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-322-8534
Best Pharmacy
FIRST PLACE
Walgreens
Multiple locations
New services meet time-honored traditions at pharmacy giant Walgreens. In 1901 Charles Walgreen Sr. bought the drugstore where he had been a pharmacist. That led to him starting a chain of Walgreens pharmacies. Through the years with Charles Walgreen II and III have kept the growth going.
The company says Walgreen Sr. manufactured his own line of drug products to ensure high quality at low prices.
Now Walgreens offers health apps and devices to track activity, with Balance Rewards for healthy choices and savings on purchases. Walgreens gives has gone beyond filling prescriptions to offering health services including flu shots, and the availability of nurse practitioners. Walgreens also commits to advances in energy savings and contributing to charitable causes, the company says.
SECOND PLACE
CVS
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Vyto's Pharmacy
Mulitple locations
Best Physical Therapy
FIRST PLACE
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
At Lakeshore, patients are encouraged to expect greatness.
“Our patients enjoy and respect the clinical staff,” said Michael Wendahl, director of Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy at Lakeshore. “We strive to make patients feel welcome and respected when entering our facilities along with having great clinical outcomes.”
At Lakeshore, therapists begin by listening to the patient and identifying all factors in their treatment. A patient's condition is assessed using evidence based clinical decisions. The clinical staff also emphasizes patient education to ensure that expectations are realized and provide the direction to maximize their outcomes.
“We communicate and consult with the referring physicians on a consistent basis discussing patient involvement, progression and outcome expectations,” Wendahl said.
Lakeshore's personal attention extends to staff too. “Medical technology is consistently changing, so our staff is provided the opportunity to learn and put to practice to better serve our patient population,” Wendahl said.
Physical Therapy is provided at five locations Chesterton, Valparaiso, Portage, Crown Point, and Schererville. Occupational Therapy is available at Chesterton, Crown Point, and Portage. Hours are flexible at all locations for patient convenience.
“We would like the community of Northwest Indiana to know that Lakeshore Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy provides specialized patient care focusing on maximizing patient abilities following an injury and returning them to an active and quality lifestyle,” Wendahl said.
SECOND PLACE
ATI Physical Therapy
Multiple locations
877-680-3654
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan Health Physical Therapy Services
Multiple locations
866-721-9111
Best Podiatrist
FIRST PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists, Dr. James Hong
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
2019 marks the fifth consecutive year that Bone and Joint Specialists has been recognized as Best of the Region for podiatry.
Dr. James Hong, a Merrillville native, believes such success reflects how patients are valued by everyone at Bone and Joint.
“Every patient is treated as though they are a member of our family,” Hong said. “At Bone & Joint that is not a cliché; it’s a way of doing business that focuses on the patient’s needs before, during, and after treatment.”
Hong is board certified in Foot and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. He actively trains and supervises residents at the Franciscan St. Margaret/Midwestern University Residency program. For 10 years, he has been the expert in podiatry treatment at Bone & Joint.
“I always take a conservative approach to treatment,” he said. “With our advanced imaging options, we can accurately diagnose the problem and decide the best course of treatment. We review each case individually and create a customized treatment plan that may include medical management, physical therapy, or injections. Surgery is usually the last option.”
With four locations in Northwest Indiana, patients can find the right fit for their schedule. Physical therapy, MRI, and advanced imaging makes Bone & Joint a one-stop shop. “Many of our patients are in pain, and they appreciate not having to go to several places for tests and follow-up therapy,” Hong said.
New patients can book their first appointment online through the website or call the number listed. The convenience is part of the family treatment available from Bone & Joint Specialists.
SECOND PLACE
Friendly Foot Care, Dr. Michael Nirenberg
50 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-2273
THIRD PLACE
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community
FIRST PLACE
Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-934-0750
“When you walk through the halls of Hartsfield Village, one can feel the warmth and literally hear the joy and laughter,” says Leslie Darrow-Corley, executive director at Hartsfield Village. “We do so many things together and have so much fun. Staff and residents alike have smiles on their faces.”
That would be the reason Hartsfield Village was voted Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community.
Darrow-Corley explained that residents are respected and given purpose. “They hold office on our Resident Council, volunteer both within and outside the community, lead our Welcome Committee, maintain our summer garden, even facilitate group activities and sing in our community choir,” she said.
"There is a profound connection between our residents and staff. Team members approach caregiving with a sense of compassion and pride. Every resident on campus has a unique history and character, which calls for personalized support and interactions."
Families can count on Hartsfield Village to take care of their loved ones in various phases of their lives. Independent and assisted living residents partake in many therapeutic programs together on and off campus. They include the summer courtyard concert, Veteran’s Day luncheon, daily exercise programs, annual health fair, holiday celebrations and happy hour.
“Our residents across multiple levels of care develop sincere friendships,” Darrow-Corley said. “The Resident Services director’s sole role in the community is to assist residents and their families with transitioning through the continuum to ensure maximum resident independence and success.”
SECOND PLACE
Residences at Deer Creek/Coffee Creek
401 U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-864-0700
2300 Village Point
Chesterton
219-921-5200
THIRD PLACE
Symphony Post Acute Network
2775 Village Point
Chesterton
219-304-6700
1555 S. Main Street
Crown Point
219-323-8700
1532 Calumet Av.
Dyer
219-515-4700
Best Spine Care
FIRST PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists
Dr. Zeshan Hyder
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
2019 is the 5th consecutive year that Dr. Zeshan Hyder at Bone & Joint Specialists has been recognized for Best of the Region’s Spine Care. Hyder believes that the dedication to quality, consistency, and compassion are why voters continue to honor his practice.
“We focus on providing the absolute highest quality care for our patients,” Hyder said. “We also strive to provide consistent methods or accessing that high quality.”
One example is the traveling surgical team. Hyder and Bone & Joint's other physicians work as a team at various hospitals and surgery centers throughout Northwest Indiana.
“We want a level of consistency to our work,” he said. “The patient benefits from a surgical team that knows each other and knows the surgeon. I benefit from having my team with me for every procedure. It’s a win-win for both sides.”
Spine procedures can include cervical and lumbar fusions. The surgeons at Bone & Joint have perfected an outpatient surgical process. “Our fusion procedures are minimally invasive,” Hyder said. “That’s a significant step forward that really benefits the patient. There is less bleeding, less risk of infection, less pain, faster recovery, and quicker return to work.”
Hyder attributes this to Bone & Joint’s dedication to continuing education and development of new surgical techniques. Hyder works with high-tech companies to bring surgical procedures to the forefront. They teach courses for other surgeons nationally and internationally.
“We use surgery as a last resort,” Hyder said. “We want everyone to know that most back and neck problems can be resolved without surgery. If surgery is needed, we will use the latest techniques to ensure that our patients safely return to their active lifestyles as soon as possible.”
SECOND PLACE
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
THIRD PLACE
Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana
Dr. Nitin Khanna and Dr. Dwight Tyndall
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
Best Urgent Care
FIRST PLACE
Franciscan Express Care
Multiple locations
866-721-9111
Focus on the patient experience is why Franciscan Express Care has been recognized by Times readers.
“At every level of our organization, we work hard to ensure that our patients receive a great experience,” said Tim Ross, administrative director. “When a patient comes to Express Care, they already have a health issue to deal with. Our mission is to be comforting and healing.”
The Franciscan Health mission is guided by the values of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration. Franciscan ministers with joy, care and compassion according to the ideals of St. Francis of Assisi and founder Mother Maria Theresia Bonzel.
“All of the credit for being recognized as the best goes to our front line,” Ross said. “Our team strives to make your door-to-door experience as pleasant as possible. From minimizing wait time to providing quality service and follow up, our dedicated staff does everything possible to have you feeling better in every way before you go.”
There are eight Express Care locations in Northern Indiana. Each one provides convenient and fast attention for non-life-threatening cases such as colds, flu, cut, sprains, bee stings, and minor asthma problems. No appointment is needed.
“We’re honored to be recognized by our patients as Best of the Region,” Ross said. “It means a lot to us that people take the time to share their pleasant experience. It also tells us that we are following our mission of compassionate care to the fullest possible.”
SECOND PLACE
Midwest Express Clinic
Multiple locations
219-525-1620
THIRD PLACE
Physicians Urgent Care
Multiple locations
219-513-4258
Best Vein Care
FIRST PLACE
Centers for Vein Care
Multiple locations
219-299-8515
For the third consecutive year, the Centers for Vein Care has been recognized as Best of the Region. Dr. Keerthi Prasad shared the reason it's so highly regarded.
“We are physician-owned and staffed by local people who live in your community,” he said. “Many of our patients live in our neighborhoods. Being owned by the practitioners makes a world of difference.”
Prasad adds that vein treatment is all the staff does at the Centers. “We focus on vein treatment so that we can do it to the best of our ability,” he said.
Conditions treated include spider and varicose veins, venous ulcers, leg swelling, pain, fatigue, restlessness, and cramping.
“Many physicians fly in to learn from us,” Prasad said. “We also teach and lecture locally and across the country. Other clinics are eager to visit us and learn new technologies that we are already practicing here.”
SECOND PLACE
Cardiovascular Consultants
10010 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-4200
THIRD PLACE
Vein and Laser Institute
3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 300
Valparaiso
8230 Calumet Ave.
Munster
11035 Broadway, Suite A
Crown Point
219-736-8118
Best Vision Care
FIRST PLACE
Levin Eye Care Center
1334 119th St.
Whiting
219-659-3050
When it comes to choosing the best place for vision care in the Region, the “ayes” have it for Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting.
“We are honored and thankful to win the best of the Region award,” Dr. Steven Levin said. “We would like to thank everyone who voted for us for being so supportive. We could not have accomplished this without our great staff that is committed to excellence and takes pride in the services we provide each patient.”
Levin and Dr. Delia Malone are board certified optometrists specializing in vision perception and development, pediatric care, vision therapy and visual complications from traumatic brain injury. Levin has served the community for 46 years and was named National Optometrist of the Year by the American Optometric Association in 2002.
SECOND PLACE
GAILMARD EYE CENTER
630 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-1738
THIRD PLACE
LTF Eye Clinic
2101 Burlington Beach Rd.
Valparaiso
219-462-0309
297 W. Franciscan Lane, Suite 101
Crown Point
219-662-0999
701 Superior Ave., Suite A
Munster
219-934-0150
Best Women's Health
FIRST PLACE
Community Hospital
Women's Diagnostic Center
10020 Donald Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-8869
Providing women with quick and accurate breast cancer screening information is a leading reason the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital was voted the Best Women’s Health Center in the Region by readers of The Times.
The center’s comprehensive services include 3-D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast PET scan, nonsurgical breast biopsy, genetics consultation and bone density exams.
“Our community’s continued support of our facility is humbling,” said Dr. Mary Nicholson, center medical director. “We recognize that there are many options available in our area for breast care. Pinpointing breast cancer swiftly is part of our commitment to early detection and accurate diagnosis. Everything we do is designed to reduce waiting and anxiety.
Nicholson, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist, said the staff understands there is no typical patient when it comes to breast care, and they seek to provide answers and reassurance to women coming into the center.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Various locations
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan Health
Various locations