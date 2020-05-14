Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute resuming surgery, reopening services and expanding telemedicine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, which has locations across the Region, has reopened all services, resumed surgery and expanded telemedicine.

After Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order allowed the resumption of electric surgeries, Chesterton-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute reopened most of its locations. That includes its Orthopedic Urgent Care Center at 3691 Willowcreek Road in Portage, which is open for walk-in orthopedic services from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute has established a number of enhanced safety procedures as it resumes scheduling most types of appointments. Patients and staff must wear masks. All patients and visitors will be screened upon entry. Only patients can come into the office with the exception of minors or those requiring assistance.

Social distancing will be mandatory.

“By quickly adapting to these changes and adopting a forward-thinking approach, we can keep minimizing risk of potential viral exposure to as many individuals as possible,” Dr. Thomas Kay, the practice's president, said.